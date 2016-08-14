"The horrifying moment I found my name on the 'Aussie Sluts' forum."

More details have emerged around the vile public web forum titled ‘Aussie sluts‘ being used by men to anonymously share women’s intimate photos alongside their locations, full names and social media pages, without their knowledge or consent.

It is a sickening realm where females are no longer women; they are ‘sluts’, ‘whores’ and ‘bitches’, whose private images are traded off as ‘wins’. And victims have no way of knowing this is happening unless they are told.

The disturbing website seen by Mamamia sorts threads according to location. Australia’s capital cities are divided up by suburbs, going as specific as ‘Pakenham and surrounds’. Regional towns seen include Bendigo, Newcastle, Maryborough, Launceston, Central Coast, Bundaberg and Geelong.

Men are posting under anonymous usernames, with threads automatically deleted when inactive. But not before users can stock up their own personal library, only to repost when a new thread for their town begins.

Users have been seen asking for explicit images of specific women – naming them fully and sometimes alongside a regular Facebook or Instagram image – before others deliver on the request. Some appear to be school-aged girls.

Just some of the repulsive comments posted by the site's users include:

"Fat whore." "I would absolutely wreck her." "No way in f-cking hell im posting anymore until you c-nts chip in too. I had to go to some f-cking lengths for these pics, I'm not just giving them away with guarantee... I just need new nudes to fap over." "Massive Tinder slut. F-cked her a few times. Loves all that daddy/baby sh-t."' "Her name is (first name, last name). Go easy though, she's a pretty unstable girl." "She's f-cking hot. Can you tell us the story? Did you cum in her?" "(First name, last name)? Best tits to ever come out of (suburb)? Those swimming carnivals... Man."

Mamamia has spoken with women impacted by the website.

One woman in her 20s, from regional Victoria, has been posted on at least two separate occasions , most recently last month.

She said it was “utterly disturbing” to discover her private photos were circulated online without her knowledge.

“Those are images I have sent in private to my at the time boyfriend who I was in a long distance relationship [with],” she said.

She first learned her images appeared on the site about a year ago, labelled under a different town when she lived interstate. She said police were involved, and the thread was removed after about a week.

One Queensland woman, Olivia, said she was yet to find her images on a Bundaberg thread, but she felt forced to monitor it regularly to protect herself.

When the 20-year-old saw a commenter specifically requesting her photos from other users, she bravely posted a response.

“The next grotty f--k who asks to see me, be aware that I monitor this page and I will go to the police. I’ll find the f--k out who you are and kick your tiny dick in,” she wrote.

She said she discovered the website last year and several of her friends had their private photos uploaded.

“It’s disgusting and half of those girls probably wouldn’t know or would be too ashamed to go get help or go to the police because what are you really meant to do? Walk in there and show a cop [a picture of] your vagina online and say, 'Help me'?

"It’s embarrassing and there are a lot of people who wouldn’t handle that very well at all.”

Olivia said the men didn’t grasp the pain they were causing, and said the hideous behaviour was “like rape”.

“These guys don’t realise what they are actually doing,” she said.

“[They’re] clueless about the repercussions. Girls aren’t consenting to any of this and once it’s out there, there’s no getting it back.

“It’s only a matter of time before a girl [harms herself] or something horrible happens to one of them.”

Olivia believed underage girls had been featured on the forum – a claim repeated by a former petition against the site – meaning it would be disseminating child pornography.

She said she felt "disgusted and violated" seeing users request photos of her.

“It’s disgusting to think that people even want me see me naked and want to touch themselves over me. I constantly have the webpage open so that I can refresh it and see," she said.

“I absolutely feel forced to defend myself and warn them that I will take this as far as I can to destroy them if I’m posted up there.”

Olivia pointed out it was much too easy for people to be able to identify women posted on the site.

“The folder is called Bundaberg girls. [So] people already know I’m from Bundaberg, they’ll read my name, type it into Facebook and they know who and where I am. They know where I work, what school I went to, my age, who I’m friends with," she said.

"Who’s to say someone isn’t going to find out where I live and … [do] something horrible.”

She said she felt the police should do more to eliminate the website and charge men sharing the explicit content, adding that the commonly-spouted 'don’t send nudes' advice was dated.

“I’ve done it in trust. I’ve shared my body with people with trust and I’ve said yes to. Sharing my body with the world isn’t something I’ve said yes to. It’s a massive deal and not just something to be brushed off with sh-t advice," Olivia explained.

“And what bothers me is that most of the time, a guy will get a slap on the wrist while the a girl will have to deal with that for the rest of her life, on top of being told, ‘Well, you shouldn’t send nudes’.”

La Trobe University senior lecturer Nicola Henry, who studies revenge porn, said more had to be done to help victims and that there needed to be a specific federal law recognising image-based sexual abuse as a punishable offence.

Currently, there is a confusing patchwork of laws in Australia, with only Victoria and more broadly South Australia carrying specific legislation.

Dr Henry said laying it out as a federal crime was an important way to send a clear message to the community and to perpetrators that this behaviour was unacceptable.

It would also allow victims to feel more protected. She said that because of an absence of clear laws, many affected did not realise it was a criminal offence.

But Dr Henry said legislation was not the only solution. “The reality is that people are going to continue to engage in this behaviour whether or nor laws are in place,” she said.

This is why, she said, there needed to be significantly more education around respectful relationships and consent, calling for this to be included in school curriculums.

Dr Henry called for greater support for victims and awareness of the pain the sharing of such images inflicted on them, adding that police needed more training in responding to victims.

Like with sexual assault, she said victims of image-based sexual abuse were reluctant to report to police.

“Even if legislation were in place, I just think the fear of not just victim-blaming but also police having access to those images must be terrifying, you’d feel vulnerable.”

Anybody affected by this website is urged to report it to their local police station.

Have you been impacted? Contact: sophie.aubrey@mamamia.com.au.