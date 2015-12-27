This is how your favorite Aussie celebs spent Christmas.

While we may not celebrate a traditional “White Christmas”, and have temperatures that exceed 40 degrees instead of snowfall, there’s no denying that the Aussie Christmas is EPIC. I would go as far as to say it’s the BEST Christmas in the world (yes, I went there, no, don’t throw pudding at me).

Because who needs icy cold weather when you’ve got the beach and pavlova, right?

Right. Aussies rule, it’s a fact.

Also, we have Delta Goodrem and her angelic voice. Take THAT, America.

Take a look at how Australia’s favourite celebs spent their day yesterday. You might even spot one of your favourite TV presenters in a wetsuit (ah, Lisa Wilkinson, proving she’s an Aussie girl through and through).

Jess Mauboy

Jess spent the day leading up to Christmas with loved ones, and showed off her killer Chrissy nails yesterday on Instagram.

Seriously… just LOOK at these nails! (Jess, can you teach us please?)

Lisa Wilkinson

Just when you think Lisa Wilkinson couldn’t be more awesome, she goes and proves you wrong.

Everyone’s favourite TV personality spent the day with her family, snapping a selfie with her daughter Billi (both donned in Santa hats, of course).

And today? Lisa spent this Boxing Day at the beach, wetsuit and all.

Jackie Henderson

Jackie O’s chrissy spread looked nothing short of delightful. Seriously, those flowers and that pav belong in a lifestyle mag, don’t they?

It looks like Jackie spent the day surrounded by loved ones, including her daughter Kitty, and some new toys.

Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake

It wouldn’t be right to not include this ADORABLE photo of Sonny Blake, now would it? Zoe posted this snap to Insta on Christmas eve, and we just had to share.

Rebel Wilson

Guess who’s in Oz right now?! Yep, quite possibly our most hilarious human, Rebel Wilson. The movie star and talented producer spent the day with her family in Sydney. The photos are so homely, you can almost picture yourself at the Wilson’s family table.

Oh, and did we mention she also made her own pav?

Sam Frost

It seems Sam Frost and her man Sasha spent the day apart yesterday (don’t fear, she was back in his adoring arms at Sydney airport this morning). Sam flew down to Melbourne earlier in the week to take cute photos like this one with her tight-knit family.

Lara Worthington (Nee Bingle)

Lara’s been a bit MIA from social media ever since she tied the knot with Sam Worthington, but according to this Insta upload, she spent her Christmas day on the beach, looking radiant as usual.

Karl Stefanovic

Okay… so am I suffering from post-Christmas exhaustion or is this a photo of Karl Stefanovic with billionaire James Packer? Packer hasn’t been tagged, and I might still be drunk on egg-nog (kidding, Aussies know better than to drink egg-nog), but I THINK this might be the casino/Mariah Carey lover himself.

Thoughts? James Packer or just an eerily similar doppelgänger?

How did you spend Christmas day?