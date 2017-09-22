News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Audrina Patridge is divorcing her husband amid accusations of domestic violence.

The Hills star Audrina Patridge is divorcing her husband, Australian Corey Bohan, amid accusations of domestic violence.

The pair were married in November last year, and had been dating prior to that since 2008. They have a daughter together, Kirra Max, who was born in June, 2016.

Now, Patridge, 32, has filed for divorce. According to TMZ, the documents were handed to the courts on Wednesday, two days after Patridge lodged a temporary restraining order against Bohan on September 18.

The documents, reportedly obtained by TMZ, allege Bohan, 35, was physically violent towards Patridge and their daughter, and had threatened suicide on several occasions.

“These problems have existed their entire relationship,” an un-named source told People.

“They broke up and got back together, and she really thought things would be different once they were married, but she’s realised things had to change before it got even worse. She had to get herself and her daughter out of the situation.”

Patridge and the BMX rider were married in Hawaii in November last year. According to a representative for Patridge, the actress’ “number one priority is her daughter”.

Tags: audrina-patridge , hills

Related Stories

Recommended