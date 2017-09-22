Audrina Patridge is divorcing her husband amid accusations of domestic violence.

The Hills star Audrina Patridge is divorcing her husband, Australian Corey Bohan, amid accusations of domestic violence.

The pair were married in November last year, and had been dating prior to that since 2008. They have a daughter together, Kirra Max, who was born in June, 2016.

Now, Patridge, 32, has filed for divorce. According to TMZ, the documents were handed to the courts on Wednesday, two days after Patridge lodged a temporary restraining order against Bohan on September 18.

The documents, reportedly obtained by TMZ, allege Bohan, 35, was physically violent towards Patridge and their daughter, and had threatened suicide on several occasions.

“These problems have existed their entire relationship,” an un-named source told People.

“They broke up and got back together, and she really thought things would be different once they were married, but she’s realised things had to change before it got even worse. She had to get herself and her daughter out of the situation.”

Patridge and the BMX rider were married in Hawaii in November last year. According to a representative for Patridge, the actress’ “number one priority is her daughter”.