The airport shut and highways closed: Exactly what's going on in Auckland right now.

New Zealand's biggest city is in crisis.

On Friday, Auckland began to experience serious floods due to torrential rains. And it's since caused widespread evacuations with emergency services having to carry out multiple rescues.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has now declared a state of emergency due to the extent of the "damage, displacement and disruption" caused by the weather and the need for response agencies to draw on more powers.

In particular, the northern, northwestern and western parts of the capital city have been greatest affected, with conditions expected to worsen.

And it has locals concerned.

Videos on social media show firefighters, police and defence force staff rescuing stranded people from flooded homes using ropes and rescue boats.

One resident told the NZ Herald that she is now trying to salvage what is left of her house, after it was destroyed by the floods. She managed to evacuate last night with her two-year-old son.

"I have lost half of my house. A friend had a truck with a snorkel so we managed to get through to a family member’s house. I could see everything floating," she said.

"Then all the appliances went off, we lost power. I just burst into tears, I called my other teenage son to tell him what was happening. His friend was able to come and help us."

For another resident, he said he was told by neighbours that cows were drowning a kilometre away from them. So they rallied together and managed to save three livestock animals.

According to MetService, a record amount of rain has fallen on Auckland in 24 hours.

By 1am Saturday, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm, back in February 1985.

And it's not just homes being smashed by the floods, but businesses too. Major roads were also blocked by the floods, causing long traffic queues on highways. Elton John's Auckland concert, which was expected to by attended by about 40,000 people, was cancelled.

"Given the weather, tonight's show has been cancelled. Our operations team is working to redirect special event buses to help get people back home," Auckland Transport said in a statement on Twitter.

Plus, Auckland Airport has closed both the domestic and international airport due to widespread flooding. Images on social media showed the check-in area in the International Terminal knee-deep in flood water.

Police have since confirmed that at least two people have died following the flooding, with two others unaccounted for.

On Friday night, a man was found dead in a flooded culvert in Wairau Valley.

And at midnight, police were called to a flooded carpark also in Wairau Valley, where another person was found deceased.

The two unaccounted for include a man believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in Onewhero and a person whose house was brought down by a landslide in Remuera.

Emergency services were "overwhelmed" by calls on Friday night, and police have asked people to "please only call 111 if you are in a life-threatening emergency".

Mayor Wayne Brown said in a Friday evening press conference that he extended his sympathies to those who have lost their lives, and to those whose homes have been greatly impacted.

"This is going to be a horrible night for thousands of Aucklanders and their families. My thoughts are with those Aucklanders affected, including many of those who have been evacuated from their homes and have a hard night ahead."

New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that his government and related emergency service agencies were working day and night to assist in any way possible.

"I want to thank our emergency services and the team here for their hard work and dedication during very difficult circumstances. At this point, right now, with water still very high... we're really asking people to do everything that they can to support each other."

