The Hot Potato Tour. Heating up the debate.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Politicians are not the only ones hitting the road this election. Model and actress – and Welcome to Australia ambassador – Imogen Bailey is trekking around Australia as part of the Hot Potato road trip. The point? To discuss asylum seeker policies – one of the hottest topics this election.

Bailey and Jana Favero, who is the Director of Community Engagement at the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, are driving a hot potato van around the country, and trying to cool down the topic of asylum seekers with cold, hard facts. The aim is to debunk the myths and misinformation clouding the debate.

They give you one free potato, in exchange for a conversation. And what are some of these asylum seeker myths?

The mobile kitchen and dining room has already travelled through Dandenong, Echuca, Shepparton, Albury, Bathurst,

Mudgee, Dubbo and Tamworth – and will be landing in Sydney on the 21st August.

Their aim is to create 10 million conversations, cook up 10,000 hot potatoes, debunk 10 myths over 10 days – about 1 issue. For more information, click here.