A suspected asylum seeker boat has been intercepted near Christmas Island.

A boat believed to be carrying asylum seekers has been intercepted by the Australian Navy off Christmas Island.

It’s the first time an asylum seeker boat has made it that close to landing in Australia territory since January 2013.

SBS reports the boat arrived within 200 metres of Flying Fish Cove in the early hours of the morning before naval officers boarded the boat and handed out life jackets to occupants.

It is not clear whether the occupants would be taken to the mainland or the boat would be towed back to its origin.

The Department of Immigration is yet to comment.

More to come.