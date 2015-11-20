News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

A suspected asylum seeker boat has been intercepted near Christmas Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

A boat believed to be carrying asylum seekers has been intercepted by the Australian Navy off Christmas Island.

It’s the first time an asylum seeker boat has made it that close to landing in Australia territory since January 2013.

SBS reports the boat arrived within 200 metres of Flying Fish Cove in the early hours of the morning before naval officers boarded the boat and handed out life jackets to occupants.

It is not clear whether the occupants would be taken to the mainland or the boat would be towed back to its origin.

The Department of Immigration is yet to comment.

More to come. 

Tags: current-affairs

Related Stories

Recommended