Ask Another Mother: How do I get my son to stop lying to me

Gastro is going through our family, again. My sister's son and daughter are vomiting and so is she. So far my family had escaped it and each morning we pick up the only healthy child in my sister's family and take him to school.

We avoid entering the house, attempting to skip this particularly nasty and contagious bug which hit it us hard last year.

This afternoon my healthy nephew started showing symptoms. We were on our way home from school. He was hot, tired and queasy.

I knew it was just a matter of time before my kids got it. We'd been breathing the same air as him in our teeny tiny car for a week.

After dropping him at home and giving his still-sick mum the bad news, we headed home. I wasn't surprised when my eldest boy said he was feeling sick too.

I touched his forehead. It may have been a bit hot.

We were on our way to buy Happy Meals and it was when he said he didn't want one that I knew he was telling the truth. You see, he's tried to fake or exaggerate illness a couple of times before to try and get a day off from school.

I looked him in the eye. "Are you really sick?"

He looked straight back at me and said, "Yes Mum." Then he closed his eye and looked like he was falling asleep.

My daughter's birthday party is on Sunday. With vomiting nieces and nephews I was already considering postponing it or cancelling it. With a sick child in my own home, it would have to be cancelled. I had too many kids coming over and didn't want them sick too, plus my sister and sister-in-law are pregnant.

My son had been lying down in his room. I figured he'd fall asleep and then wake up vomitting. I started texting and making phone calls to cancel the party.

He walked out of his room and said, "Mum, I think I'm okay now. I think I'm hungry. Can I have a Happy Meal too," he couldn't help the guilty smirk on his face.

I was speechless.

I was sure he was telling the truth. I'm his mother. I know when he's lying.

How could he?

How do I get my son to stop lying? He's only 9. I'm so mad.

