It’s been an exciting year for singer Ashlee Simpson, and it looks like next year will be even better.

She’s just announced her early Christmas present.

E! News have confirmed that Ashlee, Jessica Simpson’s sister, is expecting a baby with her husband Evan Ross.

This will be the couple’s first child together, however Ashlee has a 6-year-old son named Bronx from her first marriage to American musician Pete Wentz.

Ashlee and Evan. Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

The couple got married in August, and have previously expressed their desire to have kids.

“I would like [having kids],” Ross said.

“As many as possible!”