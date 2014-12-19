News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

sports

Another Simpson baby on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congrats to the happy couple.

The Simpson family is growing.

Ashlee Simpson and new hubby Evan Ross are expecting their first child together.

E! News confirmed the news this morning.

Ashlee already has Bronx, 6-years-old.

Evan, who wed Ashlee on the 31st of August this year, said earlier this year, “I would like [having kids],” he said. “As many as possible!”

Congratulations to the happy family.

CLICK THROUGH the gallery for all the pictures of Ashlee's bridal shower...

Want more? Try:

The Big Brother love birds, more in love than ever.

Kylie Gillies’ boy is all grown up in this adorable photo.

Tags: baby-2 , entertainment , hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended