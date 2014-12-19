Another Simpson baby on the way.

Congrats to the happy couple.

The Simpson family is growing.

Ashlee Simpson and new hubby Evan Ross are expecting their first child together.

E! News confirmed the news this morning.

Ashlee already has Bronx, 6-years-old.

Evan, who wed Ashlee on the 31st of August this year, said earlier this year, “I would like [having kids],” he said. “As many as possible!”

Congratulations to the happy family.

