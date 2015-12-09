Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't give a f*** what you think about climate change.

Arnold Schwarzenegger needs your help to save the world.

No, he’s not casting extras in his next Hollywood blockbuster. He wants to stop climate change. And he’s sick of hearing from people who disagree that it’s a problem.

In a note on Facebook that has since received over 100,000 likes, the former Governor of California and long-time clean energy supporter attempted to shut down disagreement on the notoriously divisive issue.

The note, titled “I don’t give a **** if we agree about climate change” begins:

“I see your questions. Each and every time I post on my Facebook page or tweet about my crusade for a clean energy future, I see them.

“There are always a few of you, asking why we should care about the temperature rising, or questioning the science of climate change.

“I want you to know that I hear you. Even those of you who say renewable energy is a conspiracy. Even those who say climate change is a hoax. Even those of you who use four letter words.

I’ve heard all of your questions, and now I have three questions for you.”

“Let’s put climate change aside for a minute. In fact, let’s assume you’re right.”

Schwarzenegger asks people who don’t believe in climate change to instead focus on pollution.

“First – do you believe it is acceptable that seven million people die every year from pollution? That’s more than murders, suicides, and car accidents – combined,” Schwarzenegger writes.

“Every day, 19,000 people die from pollution from fossil fuels. Do you accept those deaths? Do you accept that children all over the world have to grow up breathing with inhalers?”

The note comes as Beijing was forced to shut down schools and businesses, on red alert for the first time for air pollution, a long-standing problem in the Chinese capital.

See footage of the smog problem:

Schwarzenegger wants business and government to abandon fossil fuels, in favour of renewables.

“Do you believe coal and oil will be the fuels of the future? Besides the fact that fossil fuels destroy our lungs, everyone agrees that eventually they will run out. What’s your plan then?

“I, personally, want a plan. I don’t want to be like the last horse and buggy salesman who was holding out as cars took over the roads. I don’t want to be the last investor in Blockbuster as Netflix emerged. That’s exactly what is going to happen to fossil fuels.”

And he makes a strong argument for investment in renewable energy, something that was a key plank of his time as Governor of California.

“A clean energy future is a wise investment, and anyone who tells you otherwise is either wrong, or lying. Either way, I wouldn’t take their investment advice.

“Renewable energy is great for the economy, and you don’t have to take my word for it. California has some of the most revolutionary environmental laws in the United States, we get 40 per cent of our power from renewables, and we are 40 per cent more energy efficient than the rest of the country. We were an early-adopter of a clean energy future.

“Our economy has not suffered. In fact, our economy in California is growing faster than the U.S. economy. We lead the nation in manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, entertainment, high tech, biotech, and, of course, green tech.”

And then the Terminator challenges the skeptics to answer a hypothetical.

“There are two doors. Behind Door Number One is a completely sealed room, with a regular, gasoline-fueled car. Behind Door Number Two is an identical, completely sealed room, with an electric car. Both engines are running full blast.

“I want you to pick a door to open, and enter the room and shut the door behind you. You have to stay in the room you choose for one hour. You cannot turn off the engine. You do not get a gas mask.

“I’m guessing you chose the Door Number Two, with the electric car, right? Door number one is a fatal choice – who would ever want to breathe those fumes?

“This is the choice the world is making right now.”

“To use one of the four-letter words all of you commenters love, I don’t give a damn if you believe in climate change. I couldn’t care less if you’re concerned about temperatures rising or melting glaciers. It doesn’t matter to me which of us is right about the science.

“I just hope that you’ll join me in opening Door Number Two, to a smarter, cleaner, healthier, more profitable energy future.”

It can’t be a coincidence that Schwarzenegger has chosen this week to make his statement as talks are in their final stages in Paris on a global plan to tackle climate change.

He is there too and is surely hoping that world leaders choose door number two.