Ariel Winter has been forced to defend her body yet again.

Ariel Winter is only 18 years old, yet she’s been forced to publicly defend her body multiple times — and usually does so with a mix of classiness and sassiness that makes you fist pump.

From being told she was ‘asking for it’ for daring to share a picture of herself wearing a bikini at the beach, to her breast reduction surgery and her choice of graduation dress, the young Modern Family star is no stranger to rude, ignorant online trolls.

The latest target? Her tattoos.

“When I got my tattoos—I have five now—and every time I post about getting a tattoo, every single person on the face of the planet has something to say about it,” she said on TV show The Talk.

“[They say] ‘You shouldn’t be getting tattoos because you’re ruining your body. How dare you destroy yourself even more? You were pretty and a nice person and now you’re just trash’.”

You don’t even have to scroll to old images to find examples.

Just hours ago, Winter shared an image of her newest tattoo – a tiger on the back of her neck – and the haters were quick to comment.

“Please stop ruining your skin….” read one, while another said “It’s pretty and I’m sure you feel a bit empowered now, but you just put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

Clearly, not everyone got Winter’s message.

The teenager also spoke more broadly about her experience with body shaming.

“I mean, people say everything on the face of the planet to me about everything I do. And it just really, it can destroy a person and I also think it’s disgusting what people spend their time on,” she said. (Post continues after gallery.)

Ariel Winter

“You’re sitting behind a computer, you don’t have the guts to say it to my face, but you have the time and energy to shame and hurt somebody on the computer, and that just show how little respect you have for other people and how people spend their time.”

Despite Winter showing maturity well beyond her years, she should not have to deal with these kind of judgemental comments full stop.

As the old saying goes, if you don’t have anything nice to day, don’t say anything at all.

Image: Instagram/@arielwinter

How do you deal with negativity?