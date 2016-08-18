Ariel Winter has copped a lot of nasty criticism for this beach party outfit.

She might still be a teenager, but Modern Family star Ariel Winter is one of the loudest voices when it comes to body positivity.

The 18-year-old is renowned for embracing and being proud of her body, and what she wore to a ‘Summer Bash’ LA party over the weekend was certainly no exception.

Pretty cute, right?

A pair of shorts and a leotard — i.e. what every teenager has worn to a pool party, um, you know, in the history of pool parties.

But according to ‘fans’, a pair of denim shorts and a leotard are TOO RAUNCHY and PROMISCUOUS for the actress to wear. O

f course, being such great ‘fans’, they had no problems alerting Ariel to this major issue.

So, how does Ariel feel about all this criticism?

Well, she gives precisely zero f**ks, actually.

"Everybody is so hyped up on the fact that I post photos where my butt's out. It's a butt. Everyone has a butt," Ariel coolly told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

"I don't think it's crazy. It's like, 'Let me live! I'm enjoying my life, you're enjoying your life, you should be posting your butt if you like it, too!'"

Good God, this girl is my queen.

"I don't really think I'm telling myself, 'You should post this, you shouldn't post that,' I feel like I'm just having fun... I like my fans to see what I'm doing." (Post continues after gallery.)

Ariel's message for her slut shamers is very, very simple.

"I'm not going to fight with someone on my Instagram that tells me they don't like my outfit or I should put my butt away," she said.

"I'm sorry you think I should put my butt away, but just unfollow me."

Just in case any slut-shamers are reading, I'm gonna help y'all out.

You're welcome!

