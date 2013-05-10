Friday's news in only two minutes.

1. The daughter of Ariel Castro – the man who’s been charged with abducting and raping four women in Cleveland, Ohio – has made a tearful apology to one of the victims. Arlene Castro was friends with 22-year-old victim Gina DeJesus when she was abducted almost 10 years ago and said she was “devastated” by what her father allegedly did. In an appearance on Good Morning America, 22-year-old Arlene said: “I am absolutely so, so sorry. I really want to see Gina and I want you to meet my kids. I’m so sorry for everything.”

2. Ariel Castro appeared in an Ohio court yesterday charged with four counts of abduction and three counts of rape. Meanwhile, a police report has outlined the terrible conditions faced by Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michele Knight. The report found Michele Knight was forced to deliver Amanda Knight’s baby in a plastic baby pool and that the women were kept in chains in Castro’s basement.

In related news, a letter written by Castro in 2004 was found in the house. It read: “I am a sexual predator. I need help”, “They are here against their will because they made a mistake of getting in a car with a total stranger,” and “I don’t know why I kept looking for another. I already had 2 in my possession.”

3. The CEO of US retailer Abercrombie and Fitch has been slammed by a US author for only selling clothes to thin people. Robin Lewis told Business Insider: “He doesn’t want larger people shopping in his store, he wants thin and beautiful people… He doesn’t want his core customers to see people who aren’t as hot as them wearing his clothing. People who wear his clothing should feel like they’re one of the ‘cool kids.’” According to the magazine, you can’t buy an XL or a XXL size at Abercrombie and Fitch stores and the largest jeans size is a 10.

4. Anyone hungry? A 105-year-old woman living in the US state of Texas says the key to her long life has been eating bacon every day. Pearl Cantrell told a US news outlet KRBC: “I love bacon. I eat it everyday… I don’t feel as old as I am. That’s all I can say.” Pearl is a great-great grandmother and has outlived her husband and three of her seven children.

5. Officers from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority will search areas off the mid north coast of NSW after two people fell overboard from the Carnival Spirit cruise ship on Wednesday night. It was discovered that Paul Rossinger, 30, and Kristen Schroder, 27, were missing after the ship docked in Sydney yesterday morning. CCTV footage has revealed the pair fell overboard at around 8:50pm on Wednesday, but it’s not known whether they jumped intentionally or fell by accident.

6. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has announced his much awaited industrial relationship policy. He has promised to stamp out union thuggery and reintroduce individual contracts for workers, so long as they pass the ‘better off’ test. While unions and the Government have expressed serious concern over the policy, many commentators have welcomed it as balancing the needs of workers and employers.

7. America’s National Rifle Association has been criticised for promoting domestic violence by endorsing a shooting target at one of its conferences that looks like a woman and appears to bleed to death when shot. The shooting target – which is called ‘ex’ (like ex-girlfriend) was on sale from a vendor at the conference. While other shooting targets such as one that looked like President Obama were deemed inappropriate by the NRA, this one was allowed to stay.