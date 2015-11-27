News
All the fashions from the ARIAs red carpet.

It’s so hot today in Sydney that the red carpet isn’t actually red, it’s just burning.

But that hasn’t deterred the stars of the Aussie music scene have come out to play (and play up) at the ARIAs (the Australian Record Industry Awards).

Check out all the best looks from the ARIAs red carpet here. 

This year, the ARIAs (the Australian Record Industry Awards) has given its rose to Osher Gunsberg, who will be hosting the ceremony.

Watch Jess Mauboy be a darling on the red carpet below. Post continues after video.

Ed Sheeran, Jessica Mauboy and The Veronicas shall perform. Kylie Minogue will present an award. And apparently Tina Arena will be there, which fans of Young Talent Time will be very excited about (…Vinnie Forever…)

But the truth is, it’s all about the outfits.

Without further ado, check out all the best red carpet looks right here:

Aria Awards 2015
