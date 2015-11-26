Break out the bronzer: All the best looks from the 2015 ARIA Awards.

Image: Instagram

Not even a sweltering 37 degree day can stop the ARIA Awards red carpet from bringing the goods.

While the event is held in celebration of the Australian music industry, for now our eyes are firmly on the hair and beauty — and so far we haven’t been disappointed.

This year’s beauty efforts provide all your summer makeup inspo. It’s all about glowing skin, bronzed smokey eyes and super-simple hair… oh, and plenty of sparkles. Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?

Jessica Mauboy

The best surprise of night so far? Jessica Mauboy's stunning new haircut. Going for a shorter, choppier style, tousled centre part and caramel colour, the singer looks effortlessly cool. And don't even get us started on the killer outfit.

Emma Freedman

Freedman is leading the bronze brigade, proving you can never have too much sparkle. With natural brows, a super smokey brown eye and glossy lips, Freedman has nailed hot weather makeup, finishing it off with a no-fuss updo.

Sam Frost

Frost continues the metallic trend with a smokey eye and nude lip combo — and can we talk about that dewy finish (Try Laura Mercier Radiant Bronze Foundation Primer for a similar look)? Just delightful. She's also bang on with the sleek centre part, which lets the makeup and accessories do the talking.

Montana Cox

The model and David Jones ambassador nails the tousled bob (add shine like hers with an oil like Aesop Shine Hair Oil), simple shimmery eye and brings serious brow game to the red carpet.

If you're looking for effortlessly stylish vibe, you've just found the definition. (Post continues after gallery.)

Best Aria Beauty Looks

What's your favourite look of this year's awards?