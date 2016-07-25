Leaked emails reveal why Ariana Grande was banned from performing at the White House.

Where were you when you first heard about the greatest doughnut scandal in history?

What do you mean, you don’t remember? You know, that time Ariana Grande licked a doughnut while in a doughnut store and then DIDN’T BUY IT!? It was only the biggest celebrity scandal of 2015…

In case you missed it because you were busy living life like a normal person clearly distracted that day, video emerged in July last year of Ariana Grande making a visit to Wolfee Donuts in California.

She was then caught on camera licking and sniffing some of the delicious treats on display, before declaring that she “hated America.”

Not surprisingly, fans weren’t happy.

It turns out that the President of the United States wasn’t amused by her behavior either: the 23-year-old singer was due to perform at a White House gala before she was deemed “unfit” because of the scandal.

The news comes as part of the recently hacked Democratic National Committee emails, which detail a back-and-forth discussion about the Into You songstress.

“Can we also vet Arianna Grande?” Zachary Allen, DNC Finance Chair, wrote in an email. (And yes, he mispelled her name. Double whammy.)

“Video caught her licking other peoples’ donuts while saying she hates America; Republican Congressman used this video and said it was a double standard that liberals were not upset with her like they are with Trump who criticized Mexicans; cursed out a person on Twitter after that person used an offensive word towards her brother,” another email sent to several White House officials said.

In the end, Ariana’s performance was vetoed with two words: “nope, sorry”. Ouch.

Who knew doughnuts were so critical to the American government?

