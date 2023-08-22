Justin, Demi and now Ariana: Exactly what's going on with music manager Scooter Braun.

Three of Scooter Braun’s biggest long-term clients — Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato — have been in the headlines this week about their future with the famous music manager.

Both Grande and Lovato have parted ways with him, while Bieber is still supposedly working with Braun.

Scooter Braun is known as the man who plucked Justin Bieber from obscurity, finding the then-13-year-old via a YouTube video.

He's also the music manager who famously purchased Taylor Swift's former record label, and with it, the master recordings of her first six albums.

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years," she said at the time, pointing to incidents such as when Braun, Bieber, and Kanye West posed for a photo with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up."

Braun has also faced controversy in his own right, with a 2022 Insider exposé calling him one of the "most ruthless players — a relentless egotist whose main focus is burnishing his image and growing his empire."

He was once Kanye West's manager, but their relationship soured and have since parted ways.

Earlier this week, an article was published claiming Justin Bieber was "poking around for a new agency or manager" and that he and Braun hadn't "spoken for months" — which was quickly denied by both of their reps.

Then yesterday, it was reported that Demi Lovato had left his record label, SB Projects, and is "seeking new management". Braun has been managing her since her near-fatal overdose in 2019.

Shortly after, Billboard further reported that Ariana Grande had split with Braun after a decade of working together.

Then The Hollywood Reporter published a story saying that Frozen star Idina Menzel had parted ways with the manager back in January.

Sources are saying two different things about why Braun's biggest clients are suddenly dropping him.

One source told Variety, "He’s getting out of management — he has been for years. That’s the real story."

While another suggested we might learn about some "unsavoury revelations" in weeks to come.

"He’s imploding. It’s a different world since the pandemic. You just can’t be an asshole like that anymore," the source told the publication.

What has Braun said about it all?

On Wednesday, the music manager tweeted: "Breaking news... I’m no longer managing myself."

