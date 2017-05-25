Ariana Grande makes incredible offer to families of those killed in the Manchester attack.

US singer Ariana Grande has offered to pay for the funerals of those killed in an attack on her Manchester concert earlier this week.

According to a Twitter profile dedicated to sharing news about the 23-year-old, the singer has reached out to the families of those who lost their lives.

Representatives for Grande have not confirmed the news.

The singer - who flew back to her home in Florida and is currently being comforted by close family and friends - is reportedly "devastated" after a suicide bomber targeted her fans in the closing moments of her show at Manchester Arena.

Photos of the singer landing in the US were shared online yesterday, where she was met by her rapper boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Shortly after the attack - which killed 22 people, including an eight-year-old girl and left a further 119 people injured - Ariana tweeted that she was "broken" by what had happened.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote.

Fans have rallied around the singer in the wake of the attack, with her emotional song One More Time, the last song she sang at Monday night's concert, rising up the music charts.

Fans have also tweeted their support for the star, using the hashtag #ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana to share their love for the singer.

Despite the support, upcoming dates of Ariana's Dangerous Woman world tour have been cancelled.

Her shows have been suspended until June 5, with shows scheduled in London, Antwerp, Lodz, Frankfurt and Zurich cancelled.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.