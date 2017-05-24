Ariana Grande's mum helped fans to safety after the Manchester blast.

In the seconds following a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night, the US singer’s mother, Joan Grande, went into protection mode and began helping concert-goers to safety.

Heading backstage to see her 23-year-old daughter, who had just completed her Manchester leg of her worldwide ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour minutes earlier, Joan heard the explosion and within moments began shepherding young fans backstage, ABC has confirmed.

The bombing, which is currently being treated as a terror attack, went off just after 10.35pm on Monday night and has claimed 22 lives and left 59 people injured.

Among the victims who lost their lives on Monday evening were eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, 18-year-old Georgina Callander and 26-year-old John Atkinson.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking," Saffie's teacher, Chris Upton, said on Tuesday morning.

The bomber, who is believed to have died in the attack, was 22 years old.

Two hours on from the attack, Ariana Grande tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

48-year-old Joan accompanied Ariana to her home in Florida via a private flight in the early hours of Tuesday morning where they were met by the singer's boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The famous family are believed to be resting and recovering at home.