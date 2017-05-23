Ariana Grande has responded to the fatal bombing at her Manchester concert that has left 22 dead and at least 50 injured.

The pop star expressed her despair on Twitter:

The 23-year-old pop singer’s next concert is scheduled for Thursday at London’s O2 Arena, but there are reports her tour has been put on hold “indefinitely” because Grande is “in no condition to perform”.

Ariana had just left the stage at the end of her concert when a nail bomb exploded near the front door of the arena – while people were trying to leave the concert.

Rapper BIA, who was one of two support acts at the Manchester concert on Monday night has also shared two tweets about the bombing, writing, “My heart is broken” in the first and, “Praying for everyone tonight please gets [sic] home safe.”

So far it’s been confirmed 22 people have been killed and around 50 others have been injured.

If you’d like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.