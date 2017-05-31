The world's biggest music stars will unite for Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert.

Last week, in an emotional letter to fans, Ariana Grande vowed to return to Manchester following a horrific attack that claimed 22 lives after one of her shows.

“I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” she wrote.

Fans who were in attendance at Ariana's May 22nd concert are able to register for free tickets to the tribute performance.

In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the singer and her team had contact the families of those killed in the attack to ensure they were comfortable with the benefit concert going ahead.

"When the idea of the concert came up, the first reaction was we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel," he said.

"It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, there are some that clearly aren't and that is absolutely understandable.

The 23-year-old singer said in he statement that the 22 people who were killed when a suicide bomber attacked her show "will be on my mind and in my heart everyday".

"I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," she said.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.