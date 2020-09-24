IT’S FINALLY OVER.

Yes, we’ve reached the epic conclusion of The Bachelor 2020 and have finally gotten the closure that we’ve been seeking all season: That Locky does in fact pick Irena.

It was a close call with the emotionally distraught Locky telling both of his finalists that he was in love with them. (Rookie error mate.) And Channel 10 were mastermind producers with their will-he-pick-Bella-or-will-he-pick-Irena edit, leaving us well and truly on the edge of seats/aggressively throwing snacks at the TV.

Following the emotional rollercoaster that was The Bachelor 2020 finale, we are sure you have many questions. Including, but certainly not limited to, these:

How does one fall in love with two people at once?

Is Irena not reeling with fury having to watch back that Locky said he was in love with ANYONE else? Let alone the lass you’ve been feuding with for months...

Where the hell did Irena get her finale dress from? Cos we WANT IT.

But the biggest question of all (literally, we can see you googling it), is this:

Are Locky and Irena still together?

Well, based off the classic post-Bachelor-finale routine, the winning couple take to Instagram to thank the world for their ongoing support and this year was no different.

The couple shared the following post:

This post was obviously a long time in the making, as Locky has mentioned in previous media interviews that he was rather excited to share the news with the rest of the world.

“Excited is an understatement. I cannot wait. I am beyond excited to be able to finally say it out loud... who I have chosen to spend the rest of my life with.”

The official Bachelor Australia channel also shared this personal video from Lachie and Irena:

The rumours

Beyond their public announcement and before the finale even went to air, rumours began circulating around the relationship status of Locky Gilbert.

Those rumours include a fairly substantial one about Locky talking to multiple other women (outside of the contestants) while filming The Bachelor.

There were also ‘receipts’ of Locky liking many women’s photos on Instagram - including bikini pics of Love Island Australia star Jessie Wynter.

Queen of finding the tea, Megan Pusetto of the So Dramatic! Podcast, gathered all the evidence for you to see here:

We can only imagine how tough it would have been for Irena to watch back the finale tonight, seeing Locky so torn up about picking from the two women he’d fallen in love with, so we’ll keep you posted if Irena shares her feelings on that awkward topic.

But for now, yes. Locky and Irena are still together.