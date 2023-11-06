Are Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and G Flip actually married? Let’s investigate.

As another season of Netflix's sexy house show, Selling Sunset, comes to a close, we're left with many questions.

Where on earth did this messy version of Amanza Smith emerge from? Why is Bre Tiesi so damn surly all the time? Was one woman calling another woman a 'social climber' (gasp!) worth an entire season of drama?

How do any of these women wear these borderline burlesque outfits to work without HR getting involved? (Not to mention handling all the wedgies they must have to endure.)

And most notably... are Chrishell Stause and G Flip actually (i.e. legally) married?

Back in May, Chrishell surprised her followers by sharing a loving dedication to Australian singer G Flip, which ended in a clip showing the two getting married in Las Vegas.

Chrishell captioned the cute clip: "Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better."

The post was flooded with love from the realtor's Selling Sunset co-stars, including her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim. "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure," he wrote. "I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life."

The wedding was briefly mentioned in this season's Selling Sunset finale. "We decided to hop on a plane to Vegas and have Elvis marry us," Chrishell said about the spontaneous union.

However, she added that the marriage was not officially binding. "We didn't put the time and effort to go and do it legally and do the paperwork," she clarified.

"There's no importance in that because we know what it is to us."

After the wedding announcement in May, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple did not file a marriage certificate in the Clark County, Nevada Recorder's Office.

So it turns out they aren't legally married – but there's a reason.

"To be honest with you, we knew if we did it, we would also hear people say, 'Oh, you know, G wants a green card.' Where it's like, G already has a passport, a visa," Chrishell said in an interview with SiriusXM.

"It doesn't matter what we do for the rest of our lives, we're gonna hear criticism, so we decided we are always just gonna do exactly what we wanna do and I'm not out here to try and prove people how serious it is or how meaningful it was."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip in May 2023. Image: Getty.

But something that the couple did do that's arguably even more permanent than a marriage certificate is get their vows tattooed. "Not going to share them, but we've got them tattooed," G Flip told People.

Chrishell and the Australian musician met at a Halloween party in 2021, the same year the Selling Sunset star's divorce to actor Justin Hartley was finalised and she was dating her boss, Jason.

The next year, Stause starred in G Flip’s music video for 'Get Me Outta Here', where sparks flew. They soon began dating.

On the latest Selling Sunset season, Chrishell opened up about the couple's plans to adopt a child in the future. "We're excited to adopt at some point, and it's one of those things that at any point, you know, we can do that," she said.

"I don't know what it's gonna look like. Maybe a baby, maybe a six-year-old. I have no idea when that day comes. We both are really passionate about being able to do that together, and I am excited."

Legally married or not, we're claiming Chrishell and G Flip as Australia's coolest power couple.

