"The 5 surprising truths I faced when my mat leave was over."

Early this year, I returned to work after my second period of parental leave.

Funnily, parental leave kicked off with our second daughter, Anna, after she made a surprise entrance one evening after work.

Now, I’m officially back to my job as a lawyer, and more tired than I can remember ever being.

After my first round of parental leave, I returned to work on day one refreshed and ready. Olivia at that stage was just 12 months old and sleeping well. I thought it was off to such a positive start.

The fun was cut short though: on the evening of day one, Olivia cut her first tooth and all of us fell violently ill with gastro.

Cue the chaos.

My husband Thomas and I spent the night passing a very agitated little Olivia between the two of us like a football and resting in shifts on the bathroom floor of our Sydney apartment.

Welcome to daycare germs. Welcome back to work. It was truly an induction to both by fire.

Second time around after Anna, I returned to work incredibly tired. Two spirited little kids have that effect. Despite the tiredness, I did really feel that I was better equipped having previously made the transition.

For parents soon to be going through the same stage, you’re not alone. Here are the surprising truths I’d want to share with other parents that I faced myself when my mat leave was over.

You don’t lose your professional skills after parental leave.

Often, parents return to the same workplace after their parental leave (like I did).

You may doubt your professional abilities after a period of absence, but believe me when I say, you know what you know.

You have the resilience, determination and other qualities that are a natural consequence of caring for your little one and juggling professional and family life. Go back with confidence.

Find what works (and just go with it).

The transition will be big and it will nearly always be emotional. But the emotions aren’t all negative.

A parent returning to work is sleep deprived and exhausted.

Emotions are heightened and multiplied, and swirling around might be feelings of guilt, joy, fear, worry, gratitude.

I was emotional because I would be spending less time with Anna and Olivia.

But at the same time as missing my girls and worrying, I was excited. Excited to get dressed for work. Excited to commute to work solo. Excited to see colleagues. Excited for hot coffees, lunches and generally some time not attached to a child.

(If only I could pop a mini Anna in my handbag for chats and hugs throughout the day).

The start of your return to work doesn’t necessarily need to be your end game.

It’s not a race, and my mental health and my family's happiness is paramount.

To that end, my initial period returning to work and a new routine needs to be as flexible as it can be. Give yourself time to find your rhythm and adjust – do you have the option to finish early, or start later? Or work from home for a period while your family adapts to the significant changes ahead?

Are there people that you can ask for help? Or home related tasks that you can outsource until your family finds its rhythm.

Even with the greatest plans, sometimes stuff just happens.

You get sick.

The kids get sick.

You and your partner both get stuck at work.

There is an error with the grocery delivery and everyone is having toast for dinner.

These types of things used to send me into panic mode. Now second time around, I fully appreciate that even with the best plans, systems and organisation, sometimes a day can just be off from start to finish.

Accept that some days won’t go to plan.

Some days will be the pits.

And learn to flex.

What would you do in these situations? Who could help?

Have a back-up plan. And maintain perspective.

Every day 370 new mums return to work. Every day 370 children return to mum.**

*When prepared as directed and consumed as part of a healthy varied diet.

**ABS 2017 Pregnancy and employment transitions survey and Macrotrends.net Australian Fertility Rate 2019.

Feature Image: Supplied.