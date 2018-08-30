THIS IS NOT A DRILL: McDonald's is now making Apple Pie McFlurrys.

Hello.

Yes.

Something goddamn magical has happened.

McDonald’s is now making Apple Pie McFlurrys.

Yep, APPLE. PIE. MCFLURRYS.

This glorious creation combines pieces of apple pie with soft serve ice cream and warm caramel sauce.

via GIPHY

It sounds like crunch-y apple-y soft serve-y carmel-y goodness and I need it in my belly now, pls.

There is a lil’ catch though – the McFLURRY OF THE GODS is only available from today (Thursday) through to Tuesday next week.

And it’s only available through UberEats.

SO GET ORDERIN’.