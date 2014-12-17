If this ad doesn't make you cry, then you have a cold, dead heart.

Yes – this is an ad.

Yes – this is an ad for Apple, a giant international multi-billion dollar corporation.

Yes – you’ll probably roll your eyes when we tell you it’s going to do things to your heart and make your eyes fill with tears.

But damn it – it’s that good.

If this ad doesn’t make you cry (like the millions of others it has already captured under its emotional spell), then you officially have a very cold, dead heart:

CAN’T. DEAL.

Damn you and your genius advertising, Apple. DAMN YOU.

