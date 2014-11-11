Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. APEC Star Trek photo

As the delegates arrive at the APEC summit in China, Prime Minister Tony Abbott has come perilously close to Russian President Vladimir Putin as world leaders gathered in traditional Chinese dress for APEC’s usual leader’s photo.

Commentators were quick to point out that no ‘shirt-fronting’ took place.

Twitter is enjoying the moment with the jackets the leaders asked to don being compared to a scene from a Star Trek convention.

“At 2014 Star Trek fan convention #APEC, Putin challenges Obama: “I look the most like Jean-Luc Picard.” Tweeted one.

2. Abbott at APEC

Meanwhile Prime Minister Abbott has met with US President Barack Obama where he was asked if Australia would increase its troop commitment to Iraq.

President Obama told the media “I am having conversations with Australia, and other coalition partners that are already committed to putting trainers in to see how they can supplement and work with us in the overall effort.”

Mr Abbott is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning to discuss Australia’s concerns about the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and the subsequent investigation.

3. Wayne Goss dies

The former Queensland Premier, Wayne Goss, who died yesterday following a long battle with brain tumours will be honored with a public memorial service.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who was Mr Goss’s chief of staff, said in a statement Queensland had “lost a great man”.

“A great leader and one whom history will conclude was its greatest post-war premier,”



4. Seven new suspects in Maddie McCann investigation

Seven new people are to be questioned as suspects in the Madeleine McCann investigation.

Two women will be questioned – a British one and another of Eastern or Central European origin reports The Mirror.

Five men, two British and three Portuguese will also be asked for their whereabouts on the night Madeleine vanished. A further four people will be spoken to as witnesses.

Three of those being questioned will be declared formal suspects under Portuguese law.

Some of those being questioned have been spoken to by police before – none were known to the McCanns.

5. Cake ban

A primary school has taken the unusual step of banning birthday cakes after parents became concerned that their children were eating too much sugar.

The move has divided the community.

6. Cranberries singer arrested

The lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, has been arrested following an alleged attack on an air hostess and a policeman on an Aer Lingus flight from New York to County Clare in Ireland.

She has since been released from custody and hospitalized reports RTE.

7. Richie Benaud cancer

Legendary cricket commentator Richie Benaud has announced he is suffering from skin cancer.

The 84-year-old told Nine News that he is receiving radiation therapy for the cancer.

“When I was a kid we never ever wore a cap. I wish I had and I’d recommend to everyone to do that now. You live and learn as you go along.”

“We followed various people and Miller never wore anything on his head so I didn’t. I recommend to everyone they wear protection on their heads.” he said.



8. Mother calls police on crying baby

A mother in New York has called the police on a neighbourhood nanny who left the baby she was caring for crying in her pram.

Yahoo reports that the nanny – in line with the parent’s wishes – was practicing the cry-it-out method on the baby.

The baby’s mother told Yahoo “My daughter has a strong set of lungs, and she sometimes cries when she’s put down to nap, as I imagine many kids do,” she says. “Since we did sleep training with her when she was very young, we’re fine with that.”

A local mother approached the nanny in the park and asked her why the baby was crying – the nanny explained the method but the mother was not happy with the explanation and called the police.

By the time the police arrived, baby Anna was fast asleep.



9. Stabbed mother made one final phone call

A young mother who was stabbed to death in an argument in her Geelong home made one final phone call to her own mother before she died.

Joanna Evertsen-Mostert, the mother of victim Tyrelle Evertsen-Mostert, told Channel 7 that Tyrelle called her moments before her death.

“Tyrelle got on the phone and said, ‘Mum, I can’t do this any more … come quick,’’’ Ms Evertsen-Mostert said.

“So I jumped in the car and went around. I got there and the ambulance people were working on her but I could see she was already gone.”

Police are searching for two people who were in the home at the time of the attack.



10. Jesus was married with two kids

A manuscript dating back 1450 years discovered in British Library claims that Jesus married Mary Magdalene and they had two children.

A new book, The Lost Gospel, by Professor of Religious Studies Barrie Wilson and historical writer Simcha Jacobovici says that the manuscript has been verified by scientific testing and likely dates back to the 8th century.



11. Hamburger owner attacks vegans

A restaurant owner is embroiled in a Facebook furor after criticizing vegans on his social media page. The owner of a NSW country restaurant, Tuk Tuk in the Hunter Valley, Mark Clews is said to have mocked the woman who inquired whether they had vegan dishes on the hamburger restaurant’s menu.

He wrote a post on his page saying “ we had our first ever vegan in today wearing tie died t-shirt.. she was very disappointed that we didn’t have any more vegan choices in a hamburger shop .. we informed her that the falafel patties is cooked on the same grill as the beef, pork, lamb and chicken and therefore it may contain traces of slaughtered animals she happily ate it anyway guess she wasn’t that vegan anyway.”

His post created a flurry of damning criticism with many saying the post was disgraceful.

Mark Clews since told News Limited that he was sorry if anyone was offended.

“I wasn’t disrespectful at all,” he said. “There have been a lot of lies told on the internet, it’s exaggerated and stupid. It was taken out of context.

“It was a humorous anecdote. I was surprised by the indignation.”

12. Deborra-Lee Furness NSW Australian of the Year

Adoption campaigner Deborra-Lee Furness has been named the NSW Australian of the Year.

Furness and her husband, Hugh Jackman, have been advocates for changed adoption laws in Australia.

Deborra-Lee Furness launched National Adoption Awareness Week in 2008.

She will join recipients from other states and territories at the national awards to be announced on January 25 in Canberra.



13. Park bans single people for fears of pedophilia

A British theme park has banned lone adults for fears of pedophilia.

Puxton Park, a theme park near London, has banned all single adults from visiting.

On the park’s web site they state. “We are sorry but we are unable to let single men or women without children into the park.

Puxton Park managing director Alistair Mead told the BBC that 90% of the park was “children’s related play equipment unsuitable for sole adults”.

“We would rather be over zealous when unaccompanied adults visit us armed with cameras than put children at any potential risk.”



14. Indian woman displayed naked on a donkey

An Indian woman has been stripped naked and paraded on a donkey on the orders of village elders after being accused of killing her nephew.

The village council in Rajasthan state also ordered the 45-year-old woman’s face to be blackened and her head shaven.

Her nephew’s family say she killed him. Police have arrested 39 people, reports News Limited.



15. Daniel Morcombe’s killer too afraid to leave prison cell

Daniel Morcombe’s killer, Brett Peter Cowan, is spending his time behind bars confined to his cell as he fears for his safety from other prisoners.

Since his sentence began in March, the 45-year-old has been in protective custody at Wolston Correctional Centre due to potential violence from other inmates, the . Cowan eats all his meals in his cell and only leaves with a security escort for brief periods of time per day.

He is set to appeal his conviction for the 2003 murder of 13-year-old Sunshine Coast boy Morcombe this month.

