3 people have been stabbed at an Australian university. Here's what we know.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident at a Canberra university.

ACT Police confirmed a person had been taken into custody following the stabbing at the Australian National University in the country's capital at 2:45pm on Monday, having attended the campus along with ambulance services.

Two people were taken to hospital with stab wounds, while a third has been transported after allegedly being assaulted.

The university posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter) that the situation is under control.

Federal member for Canberra Alicia Payne said she was "thinking of all ANU staff and students".

"Hope everyone is okay," she shared in a post on social media.

A student at ANU shared with Mamamia the details sent to those who attend the university, explaining they have been kept in the dark about what has unfolded.

In a statement sent to every student at the ANU, they were told there is "no threat to the community."

"There was an incident on the ANU campus this afternoon," the email read. "An individual is in police custody and there is no threat to the custody."

Those "distressed" by the incident were told to contact a list of numbers supplied to them, including an Employee Assistance Program and the ANU Crisis Support Line.

Vice-Chancellor for ANU, Professor Brian Schmidt said in a statement on Instagram that "one person is now in custody in connection with this incident."

"Three people were injured and taken to hospital and our thoughts are with their friends and families," the post continued. "I request you continue to stay away from Fellows Oval and Chifley Meadow as they remain an active scene of investigation.

Police are not searching for any other people of interest, although anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

