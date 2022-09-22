Is getting married now an anti-feminist act?

“You will take 10 years off your life expectancy as a heterosexual woman by getting married, just right off the bat.”

It’s an explosive sentiment, one made by Elizabeth Gilbert in a recent podcast interview she did with Bewildered, alongside Harvard-trained sociologist Martha Beck and her wife, writer Rowan Mangan.

In the discussion, Gilbert cited the marriage benefit imbalance, which is a sociological phenomenon claiming that within the confines of marriage, heterosexual men benefit much more than women do.

“There’s something called the marriage benefit imbalance puzzle … it’s bewildered sociologists forever because there is this incredible drop in the quality of a woman’s life when she gets married. And it is across every single aspect of her life – her financial life will plummet, her physical health plummets, she will on average gain 10 pounds within a few years, her life expectancy goes down, her chances of getting murdered skyrocket, her chances of committing suicide skyrocket, depression rises, anxiety rises,” Liz told the hosts.

“Literally, in every single measurement that you can use to measure a human being’s life, statistically, there is not one single place where it shows that married women do better than single women,” she said.

But in 2022, does this continue to be correct?

A new kind of marriage.

“Women love to tell each other how to live our lives, and we just don’t trust that a woman might have the agency, the knowledge, the understanding, the understanding, understanding of her partner, to make a decision for herself,” Jessie Stephens commented on an episode of Mamamia Out Loud, where the marriage benefit imbalance was discussed.

“I feel incredibly patronised by this,” she added, making the case that a marriage between two individuals will be what they make of it, rather than what history and symbolism dictate.

“There’s nothing within the actual institution of marriage that enforces any of that. I can see if historically or symbolically if you think that’s happened, but when I say my vows and when I sign a piece of paper, there’s nothing within that which is objectively oppressing me,” she said.

And as more young women opt to marry while also keeping their careers, and continuing to work if they decide to have children, it’s possible to see how the perception of marriage – that it is an institution that mainly benefits men – will shift.

But will this actually be the case?

No matter what the attitude is of those who choose to marry today, the stigma faced by women continues to exist, and will probably remain for some time to come.

“We’re sold the fairytale of marrying a prince… the happily ever after is getting married,” Mia Freedman added in the episode.

“I think the point of women who are unmarried is that society pities them, and says ‘you lost in the game of life’, and the ones who won are the married women, whether they’re happy or not doesn’t matter…,” she continued.

And no matter how far women might have come in 2022, there are still barriers to overcome and stigma to face up to. Prolific Australian feminist Clementine Ford has recently announced her new book, I Don’t: An Explosive and Inarguable Case Against Marriage. When announcing the project, Clementine described it as “an uncompromising take on an institution that was not only historically rooted in women’s oppression, but that continues to oppress and repress women today”.

Ford calls the book “a call to arms to actively reject marriage and the subjugation it co-opts women into thinking will be our salvation”.

It’s commentary like this that will encourage women to feel secure in their choice not to marry given that, as Holly Wainwright says, “the historical chattels of marriage are hard to shake off”.

But as feminism continues to evolve, surely marriage can too?

As Jessie – who is currently engaged – asserts: “I’m entering into something that feels like companionate, equal love, and the institution of marriage is whatever the two people make it.”

