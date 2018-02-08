The 4 really convincing reasons Anthony Mundine decided to leave the jungle.

So, Anthony Mundine is a celebrity and he, uh, just got the hell out of here.

Tonight the boxer became the second celebrity to leave the jungle on 2018’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

And he had… reasons.

He was maybe scared he’d get voted out before Danny Green.

His exit came after a particularly brutal Viper Room challenge with boxing rival, Danny Green, and a very interesting conversation with fellow contestant, Jackie Gillies.

While walking out of the camp to run an errand together, Mundine confessed to Gillies that he was thinking about leaving the show.

The Real Housewive told him to snap out of it, adding that he “might be voted out this week” anyway.

Mundine, of course, didn’t take this news particularly well….because he’s, uh, Anthony Mundine ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

“Are you serious? I’m the coolest cat in here!” he replied as all the lions in the jungle rolled their eyes.

“Listen, if you’re voted out before Danny Green, then we know who’s liked,” said Gillies, well and truly fanning the flames.

Later Mundine addressed the rest of the group and gave them, erm, three reasons for his impending exit which is confusing but OK.

He was annoyed the public had voted for him to do sooooo many challenges.

“But that’s another thing,” he told the camp mates with a completely straight face, “A lot of people that like me and a lot of people that don’t like me but want to see me do these challenges, but hard to like, suffer challenges, you know what I mean? I know I’m going to get a lot of votes. I don’t want to take people’s spot. I been out four times in a row. It should be shared, you know,” he said.

We’re not sure what any of that means, except people who like him and people who don’t like him want him to do challenges and he doesn’t want to do all the challenges?

He was sick of all the competition with Danny Green because it made him look ‘arrogant’.

Then he said he came into the jungle to show people who he really is which, erm, we guess a really cool cat?

“I came in here to let people see the real Anthony Mundine, the real me, to know who I really am as a man,” Mundine said. “I am not the guy they perceive me to be. This arrogant person, which sometimes I seem. That is when I am in a competitive mode.”

In competitive mode, he also cares about the length of women’s skirts, apparently.

And last – but hopefully not least – he said he missed his kids.

Mundine got quite emotional as he said: “I miss them. I thought I could take it. Everyone is different. Everyone can tolerate different things, but my kids are my world to me.”

And then in true Anthony Mundine style he added, “I’m the man, get me out of here” and left the jungle.

Earlier today Mundine wrote a Facebook post about his departure, telling the public “It’s all gravy baby” and that he misses his family.

“Hey everyone! No doubt you have seen the headlines by now that I have left the jungle,” he wrote.

“It was an incredible experience but I miss my family and feel like I have accomplished everything I wanted to do. I did all but one of the trials (which I couldn’t compete in because of my foot) and met some great people and went out with a bang on an epic trial that you will see tonight.

“Thanks for the supporting me on the show and make sure you watch me go out with a bang!! See you all back home.”

So yeah, it looks like the celebs are literally getting the hell out of the jungle this season.

