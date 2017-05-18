Kelly Landry's bid for an AVO against Anthony Bell has been dismissed.

A magistrate has dismissed an apprehended violence application against champion skipper and celebrity accountant Anthony Bell.

Police applied for the AVO in January on behalf of Bell’s estranged wife, Kelly Landry, and the Downing Centre Local Court heard allegations earlier this month that he physically abused her on two occasions in February 2012 and November 2016.

Magistrate Robert Williams dismissed the application on Thursday.

He found Bell did intimidate Landry during the 2016 argument but Mr Williams didn’t see any opportunity for further incidents given the pair have now separated.