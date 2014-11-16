News
Search

lifestyle

Everyone who's been to the airport has had to make this impossible choice.

You know how when you fly overseas, your knees are basically in your mouth for upwards of five hours? And how in that time a trip to the toilet or a tin-foiled fish-substitute dinner are all you have to really look forward to?

And then, just when you think you’ve escaped the hell that is an international flight, you realise the worst part is yet to come:

THE IMMIGRATION LINE.

This clip captures the nightmare perfectly. If you dare:

Post by Stanton Warriors.

THE HORROR.

