Why everyone is talking about Anne Hathaway's new R-rated film.

The first trailer for Anne Hathaway's upcoming movie The Idea of You is here, and the internet is losing its mind.

The new movie — coming out in May — is rumoured to be based on Harry Styles fan fiction. Yes, you read that right. Our horniest celebrity fantasies are now being adapted for the big screen and we're low-key here for it.

Here's everything we know about The Idea of You and why people talking about it.

What is The Idea of You about?

Based on the 2017 book by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You follows Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who runs her own art gallery.

At her ex-husband's request, she takes their teenage daughter to Coachella where she meets — and falls in love with — Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of famous boy band, August Moon.

"I'm too old for you," Hathaway says in the trailer.

The Idea of You. Image: Prime Video.

Is The Idea of You based on Harry Styles fan fiction?

It's not hard to see why parallels have been drawn between The Idea of You and Harry Styles.

The fictionalised band August Moon comes with all the One Direction nods you could want. And Hayes Campbell for all intents and purposes is a walking Harry Styles carbon copy.

Cute UK accent? Tick. Dreamy eyes? Tick. Quirky tattoos? Tick.

However, despite all the similarities, the book's author maintains The Idea of You "was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles."

Speaking to Vogue, Lee said: "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

However, throughout her research, she pulled inspiration from Styles and One Direction and built out the character of Hayes with nods to other famous Brits.

"I made him into my dream guy," she said. "Like Prince Harry, meets Harry [Styles]."

Why are people talking about The Idea of You?

The internet loves to get behind a new something-or-rather to gasbag about and The Idea of You has become this week's hot topic. Commentators are pretty split with this one with some leaning into the light-hearted pop-culture romance take and others calling it painfully cringe.

Look, why can't it be both?!

We'll let you be the judge — here's the trailer.

When will The Idea of You be released?

Thankfully, we don't have to wait to watch The Idea of You for too long — it will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime on May 2.

Feature Image: Amazon Prime.