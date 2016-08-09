It can be hard dealing with body changes.

Whether from pregnancy, illness, or just plain ol’ life changes. It’s not about not fitting into your favourite dress – although that can be tough – it’s more about not feeling like yourself. Your old self.

Anne Hathaway can relate and has had enough of the body image stress.

The Les Miserables actress, who gave birth to son Jonathon in March, is calling for women everywhere to shed the “shame” associated with not fitting into old clothes. Something that she’s encountered recently.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all),” she wrote on Instagram.

“There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs.

Watch: The five pregnancy symptoms nobody ever bothers to warn you about. (Post continues after video.)

“Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise).”

Her way of raising a middle finger to those feelings? Chopping an old pair of jeans into shorts that actually fit the body she has now, rather than the body she used to have.

Empowering. Resourceful. So damn true. Hear, hear, Hathaway.

Image: Instagram/@annehathaway.

What’s your trick to positive body image?