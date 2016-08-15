The L'Oreal Lipstick Anna Heinrich loves.

Ever since her debut on The Bachelor all those years ago, we’ve had a bit of a beauty crush on Anna Heinrich. Her ability to wear every lipstick colour under the sun and have it stay on during all sorts of high intensity dates? It was nothing short of a miracle. The TV personality, lawyer and ambassador for the Oral-B 3D White range shared her beauty routine with Mamamia. Yes, of course we covered off lipstick.

Morning routine.

“I head straight to the shower – it wakes me up. I like to maximise my shower time by multi-tasking so I’ll brush my teeth too. The first thing I drink is a big glass of water. I’m a big believer in constant hydration.”

My morning routine involves;

Wash my face in cool water

If I have a special event that day or evening, then I use the Oral-B 3D White Advanced Seal Whitestrips ($34.95) – they give me confidence that my smile will sparkle

I’ll moisturise with Clinique Daily Moisturiser ($70)

Style my hair (washed night before with ID Haircare range)”

Makeup time.

“These days I’m using:

Foundation – Two Faced Born this Way ($58) – love the balance of lightness and coverage

Contouring powder – Clinique Sculpting Contour ($42)

Eye shadow

Mascara – I’m not brand loyal here – anything goes as long as it’s black.

Lipstick – L’Oréal Colour Riche 630 Beige a Nu ($21.95)

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards on Studio Ten. Post continues after video.

Hair care.

“I try to keep hair-washing to a minimum – once or to twice/week only. I use ID haircare products including their Colour Bomb treatments ($27.95), and I always wash my hair at night as it saves me so much time in the mornings.”

Fragrances.

“Definitely, I never leave the house without spritzing. My current favourite is Valentino.”

The perfumes we always get compliments on. Post continues after gallery.

Handbag essentials.

“I have a huge bag just so I can carry everything around with me – I just never know if I’m going to need it. Essentials included are always:

Foundation – Two Faced, Born this Way

Clinique lip balm

Bottle of water – I love Fiji water, I think of it as a beauty product!

Oral-B 3D Whitestrips

Deodorant – Dove Invisible

But for me, preparation before I leave is really the key to looking good all day!”

Do you and Tim Robards [Anna’s partner] ever share products?

“I always use his Gilette Flexball razor ($13.99); it’s great – and his coconut oil.”

Treatments.

“I’m a strong believer in not putting too much on my face. For me, it’s more about what you put into your body through a balanced diet and plenty of exercise. I don’t really get treatments.”

Budget beauty loves.

“Oral B-3D Diamond Strong toothpaste – which is not only good for my teeth but helps whiten them too. Blistex lip balm Tim’s Gillette Razors!

Night time routine.

“I don’t use a cleanser, I use Clinique’s Take The Day Off Makeup Remover ($35), and I always wash my face with cold water in the shower. I’ll follow that with Clinique Night Time moisturiser ($60).”

Wind-down routine.

“I like to just chill out when I get home. I’ll watch TV, answer emails, and just relax. I find it more relaxing when it’s Tim’s turn to cook!”