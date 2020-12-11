A $25 serum and a holy grail foundation: Anna Heinrich's beauty routine as a new mum.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to Australian media personality Anna Heinrich. You might recognise her from the first season of The Bachelor Australia, where she met her now-husband, Tim Robards. But what you might not know is that she wears many hats: she's also a criminal lawyer, model, reality TV star and Instagram influencer, with over 379,000 followers.

Here, the 34-year-old tells us how her beauty routine has changed since the birth of her baby girl Elle in November, and reveals some of her go-to skincare and makeup products.

Anna Heinrich. While she won the hearts of Australia on the OG Bachelor in 2013, the criminal lawyer has found success in not one, but multiple career paths. But if you were to ask, it's clear that Anna's greatest gig to date is her latest role: mum to baby Elle.

We asked Anna if becoming a mother has changed the way she approaches beauty.

Watch: Anna Heinrich guesses how many people Tim Robards has slept with.

"I have definitely become more time efficient with my routine," Anna told Mamamia.

"There is only a small window of time I get in the morning and night to focus on myself. My beauty routine is, more than ever, productive and effective. The less products I can use the better. There have been many, many mornings I haven’t even had a chance to shower so I'm still working on that one."

Showering? Pfft. Overrated.

Anna Heinrich's skincare routine.

Her skin - it's always so glowy! So fresh! So radiant! Wanna know what she uses on it? Course you do. We all do.

C'mon. Tell us your secrets, Anna!

"My skincare routine has become more important than ever as a new mum and as I grow up even more (a delicate way of saying I’m getting a little older)."

Just FYI: We're now only ever referring to getting older as 'growing up', because this is perfect.

In terms of what products she's currently using, Anna said, "I've been loving some of Olay’s new products. I am constantly improving and updating my skin routine.

"The Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Essence Water has become a staple in my skincare regime as it works as a dual action toner and primer for skincare. It helps to boost the absorption of my other skincare products, making them more hydrating and effective. I apply the essence water straight after cleansing, followed by my serum and moisturiser, usually Olay’s Power Duo."

"The Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Serum is lightweight, helps prevent hyperpigmentation and gives my skin a more radiant complexion. I follow this with the Olay Regenerist Whip UV SPF30 which locks in the hydration and anti-ageing benefits while protecting my skin from the sun. I love how glowy and bouncy they make my skin feel."









Image: Olay Regenerist Essence Water

Image: Olay Regnerist Luminous Serum

Image: Olay Regenerist Whip UV Cream

Listen: Check out this episode of The Spill, where Anna Heinrich chats about what it's like to work with Kyle Sandilands.

Anna Heinrich's makeup routine.

When it comes to makeup, Anna said she likes to focus on a minimal but effective routine. No fluffy, frilly, unnecessary stuff.

"Like my skincare routine, my makeup routine has also become more efficient (a word I feel like I’ll be using a lot as a mum). For me, it’s about getting the most out of my products in a small amount of time. I also don’t have the space in my bag to take everything with me so I only include a number of key products.

"I would say my everyday look is fresh and natural, with someone killer eyelash extensions. For me, my main focus is getting my skincare routine right, finished with a light touch of makeup."

For coverage, Anna said her holy grail is Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $64, because it "gives you just enough coverage without going over the top," which is really everything you want from a foundation, right?

*Adds to cart*.

She's also a fan of Napoleon Perdis Luxe Lids Eye Stix for a quick and easy eye look - and said it's a new game-changing addition to her makeup collection. "Perfect for time-poor mums who want a little something on their eyes, without the fuss, and no makeup experience needed."

Psst... if you haven't tried eyeshadow sticks before, please do. They're great. So easy. So quick. So great for on-the-go.

Also in Anna's kit: a good lipstick, cause every girl needs a staple lippie in her collection. For Anna, it's Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Original lipstick, $49. "Perfect to finish off my everyday look and goes with every outfit, even my gym gear," she shares.

Image: Too Face Born This Way Foundation

Image: Napoleon Perdis Luxe Lids Eye Stix

Image: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Original lipstick.

Anna Heinrich's hair routine.

"If I get the opportunity to do my hair in the morning, my hair prep normally starts from the night before when Elle is asleep and I get the chance to wash it."

Smart woman.

"After I wash my hair, I make sure I dry it (even if it’s only half dry as it helps with the styling process afterwards or in the morning). If I don’t dry it partially, my hair is extremely fluffy, curly and wild so I basically can’t let it dry naturally.

"My go-to hair product has to be the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. I have been using this now for a number of years and it gives my hair the perfect finish. For any fly-aways and to keep my hair from blowing out, I also use Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray. It gives your hair a boost and prevents it from looking flat."

Image: Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer

Image: Morrocanoil Luminous Hairspray

Anna Heinrich's signature fragrance.

When it comes to perfume, turns out Anna likes to flirt with a few.

"It’s too hard to choose one! I choose my fragrance depending on where I’m headed and how I’m feeling," she shared, and same.

"One of my faves is Paco Rabanne Lady Million EDP - this is a new addition to my collection that oozes floral accents and smells glamorous. I also really like YSL Black Opium EDP - it’s sexy and seductive and the perfect scent for a date night. Viktor & Rolf Flower Bomb EDP is my go-to classic for a floral day and night scent. It's a lasting scent that exudes femininity. Not to mention, my hubby loves it."





Image: Paco Rabanne Lady Million

Image: YSL Black Opium

Image: Viktor&Rolf Flower Bomb

The changes Anna Heinrich experienced while pregnant.

Pregnancy can bring on a whole slew of changes to your skin and body, including pigmentation, acne, hair growth and all that other fun stuff.

One of the biggest changes Anna experienced during pregnancy? Her nail growth.

"My nails started growing at a rapid pace. It ended up being an expensive side effect, as I was attending the nail salon a lot more regularly. My nails were a lot more sensitive and brittle."

Feature image: @annaheinrich1

Do you have any other beauty tips for new mums? Share with us in the comment section below.

