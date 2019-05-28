After a sudden cardiac arrest, AFL great Brad Green's wife Anna has passed away aged 40.

Anna Green, the wife of former Melbourne Demons player Brad Green, has passed away.

The 40-year-old lifestyle blogger and mother-of-two died on Monday, after suffering a cardiac arrest from complications from surgery on an eye injury last week, according to the Herald Sun.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the passing of beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend Anna Green,” the Green family announced in a statement to media.

“Anna suffered a cardiac arrest last week and passed away peacefully at lunch time yesterday surrounded by her immediate family,” the statement continued.

“The family would like to thank the committed medical team at the intensive care unit at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital and would now ask for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.”

Anna and Brad have two young sons under the age of 10, Ollie and Wilba.

Posting to Instagram, the 38-year-old AFL legend confirmed his wife’s passing.

“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end. It simply means, I’ll miss you until we meet again. Rest easy my darling,” he wrote.

Anna and Brad, who both grew up in Tasmania, met for the first time in 2002 before getting married in 2013.

“We’re basically from the same home town and have known each other all our lives, or our families have,’’ Brad said in an interview.

“Then we bumped into each other five years ago and we caught up for dinner and just went from there.”



After working as a flight attendant, Anna worked in the fashion industry. She launched an online women’s boutique called Wilo Green in 2012 before starting her lifestyle-focused Instagram page late last year.

In 2012, Brad retired from AFL, before later working as an assistant coach for both Carlton and North Melbourne.

Earlier today, Jerri Jones, the wife of current Melbourne Demon’s co-captain Nathan Jones, paid tribute to her close friend on Instagram.

“Rest easy beautiful Anna. It was such a joy to be your friend,” she wrote.

“You were the most beautiful, kind-hearted, genuine soul, full of love and care. I’m grateful our lives crossed paths, for you have touched my heart forever,” she continued.

“I’ll keep looking up to you as I always have, admiring the incredible mother to Ollie and Wilba, wife to Brad and creative you were.”