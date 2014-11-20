Angelina Jolie is going to quit acting. Didn't consult fans first.

Angelina Jolie is a lot of things.

Mother. Wife. UNHCR Special Envoy. Director.

But actor? Not for much longer.

Angelina, who was in Sydney with husband Brad Pitt on Monday night for the world premiere of Unbroken (directed by Angelina herself), has admitted to The Australian newspaper that: “I’m grateful I’ve had a career as an actor and I’m sure I’ve got a few more left in me, but I’d be very happy to say goodbye to that part of my life.”

“I feel there are so many great actresses doing such great work, unless I’m sure there’s a role or something I should do or really means something to me, I’d rather be spending my time telling stories from behind the camera.”

She told Du Jour magazine that acting has never been her forte.

“I’ve never been comfortable as an actor; I’ve never loved being in front of the camera. I didn’t ever think I could direct, but I hope I’m able to have a career at it because I’m much happier.”

Good for Ange. Sad for the rest of us.

But fear not, Angelia Jolie still has at least one film on her list. She will be directing AND co-starring with Brad in their upcoming film By The Sea.

“The tricky thing is directing myself and directing Brad. It’s hard, dramatic material, and we’re balancing. . . . It’s a heavy film, and it’s not easy for us. But even as you struggle through it, you’re in the trenches together and you don’t expect it to be easy. We’re challenging each other and that’s a really good thing.”

She also is signed up to do another installment of voice work as Tigress in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2015).