Monday's news in just two minutes.

1. A controversial painting of Angelina Jolie post-mastectomy is expected to fetch around $22,000 at a charity auction. The money will go towards a group that supports peace in the Congo.

The picture was created by Swedish artist Johan Andersson. In a statement about the painting, Andersson wrote: “My mother had aggressive breast cancer when I was 15…”

“The thought of her having to have a mastectomy really scared me and she was fortunate enough to have surgery without the mastectomy.”

“The recent news about Angelina stirred an anxiety within me leading me to paint this portrait,” said.

Two weeks ago, Angelina Jolie announced she had had both of her breasts removed, when she found out she had a breast cancer gene.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie’s aunt Debbie has lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 61. Debbie was the younger sister of Angelina’s mother Marcheline, who also died from breast cancer.

2. Australia’s top Catholic, Cardinal George Pell, will front the committee for the Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry into Child Abuse today. The inquiry will look into allegations of sexual abuse of children in care of various groups – not just the Catholic Church.

Victoria’s premier, Dennis Napthine, has urged Cardinal Pell to be upfront. “I think there is an opportunity here for Cardinal Pell to be open with the people of Victoria and Australia, I think he should be fully apologetic, should be absolutely sorry about what has occurred in the Catholic Church.”

3. Prime Minister Julia Gillard is set to urge internet, radio and TV broadcasters to agree to a ban on the promotion of betting odds during live sports matches. If broadcasters do not agree, it is likely that the legislation will be pushed into parliament, before the federal election in September.

4. There’s been a rise in the number of couples who get divorced after 20 years of marriage, according to data from The Australian Institute of Family Studies. The research showed that the number of marriages that end after 20 years had doubled in the past 3- years; but that the majority of divorces still occur in the first 10 years after saying “I do”.

5. Olivia Newton John’s older sister Rona has died of cancer at the age of 70. Rona was diagnosed with brain cancer in April. At the time, Olivia issued a statement which read: “As a cancer ‘thriver’ myself, as many people are, I am very aware of the importance of love, support and family during this journey she is about to begin.” Rona was a model and actress.

6. A news study has revealed that drinking more than two cups of coffee per day may be detrimental for your health.

Researchers from the WA Institute for Medical Research and the University of Western Australia found that drinking five cups a day could lead to weight gain.

“There was also increasing insulin resistance (which can lead to diabetes) and glucose intolerance in mice having high levels of CGA,” according to one of the researchers.

7. There have been reports that another Collingwood fan racially abused Sydney Swans player, Adam Goodes. This fan – a male in his 30s – was captured on video saying: “Give it to Goodes because he’s black. Give it to Jetta because he’s black. It’s Indigenous Round, umpire.” Over the weekend, a 13-year-old supporter apologised to Goodes after she called him an “ape” during the Indigenous Round on Friday night.

8. Lleyton Hewitt has been knocked out of the first round of the French Open. Hewitt went down to 15th-seeded Frenchman Gilles Simon, 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5.

9. The three victims of the Cleveland kidnapping will reportedly be the ones who decide what happens to their captor’s dogs. Three dogs – one Chihuahua and two terrier-poodle mixes – were taken from Ariel Castro’s home after Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus were found earlier this month.

The three women will now be able to keep any of the dogs should they choose and authorities believe doing so make help the women – who probably bonded with the dogs during their time in captivity – to heal.

