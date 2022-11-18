Angela was 14 when she saw her first X-rated movie. Now she's called 'the Meryl Streep of porn'.

Angela White is a name at least nine million people know.

In fact, if you were to break down her career in numbers, they'd all be pretty high. Because she has 1,278 videos on PornHub, 1.2 million subscribers on OnlyFans, and nine million followers on Instagram. She has also won 97 awards for her performances – including 'Favourite Female Porn Star', 'Best Double-Penetration Sex Scene', and 'Most Spectacular Boobs'.

She's the single most celebrated pornstar this country has ever known. She's at the top of her game. And she knew from the age of 14 that this was going to be the career for her.

That sentence may read a little jarring for most, but for Angela, that laser focus is one that she has no regrets about – regardless of the age that it happened. Because when she first laid eyes on an explicit picture of a woman in Penthouse, she was instantly inspired.

"There was this woman laying on her back, fully naked, aside from a lot of jewellery. And the thing that captured me the most was the big smile on her face. Like, I just remember that very vividly – this woman naked, staring directly down the lens and... smiling. I felt like she just looked so empowered and embracing of her own sexuality in that moment," she told Mamamia. "And that really captivated me."

She then went on to seek out pornography to find more of these women. And that she found.

"The first porn I watched was very run of the mill – boy, girl porn. But the thing that I liked the most was that no matter what the woman was doing, she was always doing it with such a huge amount of passion."

And that was the trigger point for Angela. She would spend the next four years fantasying about the moment she turned 18 so she could join the porn industry.

She directly reached out to porn production companies asking to audition and, because she knew that the 'scene' was much bigger, brighter and flashier in the United States, she flew herself to LA to kick-start her career.

When asked about whether she had any hesitations about starring in porn at 18 years old, she admits that she "went over the pros and cons because, obviously, once you get naked on the internet, you can never take it back". But she knew it was the route for her.

"So much of what I desired was just to be able to express and explore my sexuality in a safe environment and be celebrated rather than criticised – so when I would go through the pros and cons I would just keep coming back to that idea that I could live my life authentically and actually be creative with my sexuality."

So she took the plunge and shot her first porno.

"It was a solo scene, where I was masturbating. I just remember being so excited, and that I was finally living my dream. I was 18, it was my first time overseas and my first time naked on set. It was exhilarating and so much fun!"

Nowadays, Angela works on more hardcore, high-budget and luxurious shoots for her contract with porn giant Brazzers. She walked Mamamia through what a classic 'shoot day' looks like for her now – mapping out the prep work, the shoot itself, and exactly how she unwinds afterwards.

"The preparation for a shoot starts months in advance. Two months out the production company will send me a shoot concept – a mood board if you will – for me to approve. Once that's ticked off, I'll approve the script (if it's a narrative scene) and then we'll move on to choosing my talent."

You may think that because Angela is such a high-profile pornstar, only she gets to choose her cast mates – but she clarified that the industry has come in leaps and bounds with consent and this is the standard applied for the majority of porn shoots.

To keep all performers safe, pornstars work a 14 day test cycle, where they are medically tested for STIs and their results are entered into a centralised database for production companies and performers to access.

"About two weeks out from the shoot, I'll get my call sheet and finalise details like catering and whether I need to bring any wardrobe. On the day I'll wake up, shower, and prep before getting to set, sitting in hair and makeup, and then I do stills [the naked photoshoot], and then it's onto the sex scene!"

Angela explains that scenes can take up to 12 hours to film, and often you're left feeling fatigued after a day on your feet, knees, and back, holding positions and repeating moves over and over again. So once she's wrapped for the day, she says her go-to after work wind down is having a long, hot bath.

Beyond her Brazzers studio shoots, Angela also has a full-on schedule creating content for her OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans, as many know, really democratised the sex work space – allowing creators to pocket the profit of their work and manage their own boundaries during performances. We were intrigued to know as a very successful studio pornstar, if Angela has warmed to OnlyFans as a channel in the same way amateur sex workers have.

"OnlyFans is just incredible," explains Angela. "I love being able to connect with my fans there and that it has empowered other performers."

It's also an incredibly lucrative platform, with Angela admitting that she actually makes more money on OnlyFans than she does with her Brazzers contract.

Angela is back from LA and visiting Victoria for the Melbourne SEXPO at the moment, where she's doing fan meet and greets as well as panel talks, and one of the things that she's desperate to shed more light on to a wider audience is how to shake the stigma of sex work off.

"I do wish there was less stigma," she explains. "There's still structural discrimination against sex workers – and that includes things like it being much more difficult for sex workers to get a loan, to get rental properties, even in custody battles for children, where sex work can be used against the sex worker. So I wish that people understood more of the day-to-day difficulties of being a sex worker."

But beyond the difficulties, Angela is still thrilled to be doing what she loves every day and calling it work. Next on the agenda for her is a concept that's a little... out there:

"I want to have sex in space! I want to shoot a film there and f**k in zero gravity!"

You can visit Angela's website here and her Instagram here.

Feature Image: Angela White Instgram.