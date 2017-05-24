News
celebrity

Today is a very important day for Andy Lee.

If you’re an avid listener of Hamish and Andy, there are a few things you’ll know about Andy Lee.

While his co-host Hamish is known for being ‘fast and loose’ (aka horrendously disorganised), Andy is neat and practical. That’s why their radio show has an entire segment called Upset Andy, which aims to disrupt Andy’s obsession with… order.

Listeners call in to describe scenarios that will upset him, like yanking cords from the power point without even turning the power off, or using windscreen wipers when it’s not raining hard enough. Really sick stuff.

An uncomfortable Andy then had to explain to Tom Cruise that “I don’t really celebrate my birthday,” while Hamish continued to thank the actor for “taking the pressure off,” given Andy’s intense demands for his big day.

Today, May 24, is Andy’s actual birthday. He turns 36.

So in the hopes of making him as uncomfortable as possible, we have a message for him.

Happy Birthday Andy!

We also urge all fans to tweet Andy here wishing him a happy birthday, because as previously stated, being annoying is funny. Always.

