What happened to Aidan and all your other And Just Like That finale questions, answered.

Last night, the first season of And Just Like That came to an end.

After a mixed bag of a season full of classic Sex and the City moments, Che Diaz's woke moment button, Miranda's mid-life crisis, and Harry's unexpectedly large... penis, I think we can all agree that the finale was pretty perfect.

It gave both Carrie - and us - some much needed closure and set us up for a brilliant second season.

Also, the trans rabbi! The dress on the bridge! The kiss!

Watch the trailer for And Just Like That. Post continues below.

But it also left us with a lot of questions. Like where the heck is Aidan, WE WERE PROMISED SOME AIDAN GODDAMMIT. And also what on earth is going on with Miranda's hair?

Here are all your And Just Like That finale questions, answered:

Ok, so where the heck is Aidan?

"Where are ya buddy?" Image: Binge.

Right, so way back when the show was still in production and we all thought we were coming to the end of this pesky pandemic business, John Corbett, aka the tall drink of water who plays Aidan, told the media he was joining the cast.

"I’m going to do the show," he told Page Six in April 2021.

When the publication asked him how many episodes he would appear in, he replied: "I think I might be in quite a few. I like all those people [in the cast], they’ve been nice to me."

HBO declined to comment on Aidan's involvement in the show at the time.

And now season one has wrapped up and there hasn't been even a single glimpse of Aidan. Or a whiff of him.

So what the heck happened? Was Corbett just stirring the pot? Or was this a decoy?

Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King has cleared things up... to an extent.

"The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan," he told Indiewire. "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light — the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out."

"[Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended," he added.

Ok, so does that mean Aidan could be in the second season?

Possibly.

King said season one was all about getting Carrie out of her grief and "into the light" which means she could be open to rekindling an old flame in season two.

Were we supposed to see Big's ghost?

Image: Binge.

Yes.

In the finale episode, Carrie was haunted by Big's ghost via a lamp that kept switching itself on.

Eventually, she asked the lamp aka Big to give her a sign about what she should do with his ashes. The lamp switched on one more time and then Carrie had a dream about their infamous bridge in Paris.

It was a short sequence as Big The Ghost was initially meant to appear at the bridge but he was cut from the scene after allegations of sexual assault against actor Chris Noth were made public in December.

"We wanted to focus the show on Carrie and her journey trying to release the idea of her hold on Mr Big," King explained to Indiewire.

"So the dream is still in there because it was a part of their past, but there was no reason to show more than we showed that wouldn’t upstage the work that we were doing in the actual show versus the noise outside the show by people wanting to talk about the other aspect of why Mr. Big is or isn’t in the show."

Wait, who was Carrie kissing?

THAT KISS. Image: Binge.

In the final scene, Carrie records the first episode of her new podcast with her producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). You know, the mysterious silver fox we've been getting brief glimpses of throughout the season.

After they record the episode, Franklyn walks Carrie to the lift. Then he kisses her.

While this may have come as a surprise to some viewers, this was actually being set up from the start of the season.

While we were all busy being distracted by the Aidan rumours and Peter aka The Synchronised Spewer, Franklyn was always in the background being quietly supportive of Carrie.

And when he knew she was ready, he made his move.

So does this mean Franklyn is the new Big or Aidan?

Possibly.

Franklyn definitely has Aidan vibes about him. He seems like a genuinely good bloke who won't mess Carrie around.

But he also might just be a fling. Or a friend.

We can't rule out the return of Aidan or the introduction or some other silver fox yet.

Does that text message mean Samantha is coming back?

Image: Binge.

Hell no.

In the finale episode, Carrie and Samantha have a text conversation and then they meet for a cocktail while Carrie is in Paris.

We don't see this scene because, you know, ongoing epic feud etc etc, but this moment basically tells us that in the wider Sex and the City universe, Carrie and Samantha have rekindled their relationship to some extent.

But it will never play out on screen.

We're not even likely to see their text exchange in further seasons.

This has only been further confirmed with Sarah Jessica Parker breaking her silence on her relationship with Kim Cattrall after the finale aired.

"I don’t think I would (be okay), because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared," she replied when Vanity Fair asked her whether Cattrall would ever return to the franchise.

"I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know," she then said about Cattrall's past comments about their alleged "feud".

"We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know... after we didn’t do the [third] movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her.

"It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us. There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance.

"She wasn’t villainised. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."

What's going on with Miranda's hair?

Image: She's baacccck. Image: Binge.

Ok, so Miranda's hair has been a source of fascination throughout the entire season.

In the first episode, Charlotte kinda judged Miranda for going grey and it was like let a girl live, she's about to make to a lot more questionable life decisions. This is the least of her problems etc, etc.

Throughout the season, Miranda's hair remained grey, but it kept... changing.

There were theories that sometimes she was wearing a wig, and sometimes she wasn't.

Anyway, it was quite distracting.

Then right towards the end of the final episode, we saw Miranda with her trademark red hair again.

When Brady asked her, "What happened to all the grey pride?"

She replied: "It’s still there. I just felt like changing it up again."

I think this is a sign that we're going to go even deeper into Miranda's sexual awakening/mid life crisis in season two and look; I don't think Che Diaz is going anywhere, anytime soon.

Keryn Donnelly is Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor. For more of her TV, film and book recommendations and to see photos of her dog, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: Binge.