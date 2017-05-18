Amy Schumer has split with her boyfriend of 18 months.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer and her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, have called it quits after 18 months of dating.

Confirming their split to PEOPLE Magazine, a representative for Amy said the pair “ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration”.

The rep added that the pair "remain close friends" after their breakup.

The pair met on a dating app around November 2015, and went public with their love in January 2016 after they visited the White House together.

The 35-year-old wrote about Ben in her book, The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, describing the moment they first met.

"We smiled at each other and in that moment, everything felt right," she wrote.

She also referenced her relationship in her Netflix comedy special, recounting how the pair "grew closer" after a horrific food poisoning experience while on (what was supposed to be) a 'romantic' trip to Paris.

The pair have been seen on each other's social media channels less and less in the past few months, but Amy confirmed to Howard Stern on May 3 that she and Ben were still together.

"We are talking about today," Amy replied when asked if the pair were talking about getting married.

"I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks."

