Amy Schumer doesn’t have to say she was raped. We all get to define ourselves.

Today, I have a new reason to love Amy Schumer even more.

With beautiful trademark honesty, in an interview with Marie Claire, she’s revealed her first sexual experience wasn’t consensual.

The realisation only dawned on her, she says, when she was reading over old journals, working on her memoir.

“My first sexual experience was not a good one,” she says in the interview. “When it happened, I wrote about it almost like a throwaway. It was like, and then I looked down and realised he was inside me.’ He was saying, ‘I’m so sorry’ and ‘I can’t believe I did this.’”

When asked whether she would like to punish the man she replies no, “this was 17 years ago” and he’s no longer in her life.

I choose to peek at my past and see how much stronger, wiser and kinder it has made me. I recognise signs, red flags and warnings in relationships and know without doubt that toxic relationships don’t have happy endings. If you’re in one and think it will change, please get out. The world is sunnier elsewhere, I promise.

I choose to focus on my life and my growth rather than becoming consumed in darkness, even when that’s a million miles from easy.

I don’t dwell on the past because I don’t live there any more. It’s not my home because there’s no warmth there. I live with purpose and with passion in my heart. I set myself goals and pursue them with every ounce of my being, even if they’re small. I challenge myself to be better, more compassionate and stronger.

When I’m frustrated, haunted or drowning in fear, I storm along the beach kicking sand in my path – but I do no harm.

I fire people from my life who thrive on negativity because I have no interest in residing in that bleak void. Instead, I have positive influences around me who have a hand gently supporting my back, pushing me forwards rather than letting me stumble or drift backwards.

I’m grateful for all I have experienced because it’s made me stronger.

It’s because I have lived in darkness that I can find immense joy in the smallest things. I dance, I sing, I laugh until I shake – I’m doing okay.

I will never be a victim. No damn way.

If you’re experiencing sexual assault or domestic or family violence, call the 1800 RESPECT 24-hour national helpline on 1800 737 732.

For more from Corrine, follow her on Facebook here.