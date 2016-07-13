If you’ve ever seen any of Amy Schumer’s stand up specials or watched her show Inside Amy Schumer you know she has a lot to say about love, dating, sex and the place where they all intersect. In the August issue of Marie Claire, Schumer opens up about those topics in her personal life and shows us that being a confident, independent woman doesn’t mean you have to be confident and independent 100 percent of the time.

Schumer has been dating Ben Hanisch, furniture maker based in Chicago, since late 2015 and though Schumer has had other relationships she says Hanisch is the first guy she’s really felt connected to. “I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she told the magazine. “There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth.”

The couple made their relationship public in January and haven’t been shy about PDA filled Instagram posts and red carpet interviews.

Despite the declarations of love, the comedian admits that she isn’t immune to doubt. “Being in love is the scariest thing in the world,” she told Marie Claire, “You want to f-ing cry and scream. I can’t handle it. Every time we say goodbye, I think, ‘This will have been a nice last week together.’ Or I tell myself nothing is real and he’s going to leave me and tell me he never loved me. I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me.”

Here’s what Amy Schumer thinks about being labelled ‘plus-size’. Post continues after video.

Wow, that’s not what you expect from the Amy Schumer we see on TV. That quote might make you see her as less of a confident-in-all-things feminist hero, but I think her sharing that vulnerability is what makes her even more of hero. Schumer reminds us that confidence doesn’t mean living without fear. It means getting comfortable with that fear and not pressuring yourself to hide it.

We all have feelings, emotions, and fears and expressing them doesn’t make us crazy, weak, or any less confident. Just look at Amy Schumer.