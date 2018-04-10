It’s been a while since Hollywood gave us a great rom-com. And in 2018, we don’t want damsels in distress waiting for their knights in shining armour to sweep them off their feet. We want kick-ass women doing kick-ass things. Women being funny. Women being real. Women supporting other women. And yes, Amy Schumer’s new film I Feel Pretty is about to give us a rom-com that does just that. *FIST-PUMP*

So what’s it about? I Feel Pretty stars comedian Amy as Renee, a woman who’s desperate to be one of the “pretty” girls. After a freak accident during a spin class, she wakes up believing she’s the most beautiful woman on the planet.

With her newfound confidence, Renee kicks goals at work and earns the respect of her boss (played by four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams in rare comedy role)…and may just find a little love while she’s being her kick-ass self.

Who else is in the film? Um, just a roll call of awesome women like Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell, Busy Philipps (Michelle Williams’ real-life bestie), and Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant.

I Feel Pretty is in cinemas April 19.

