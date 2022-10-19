Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers in the world. Her husband was forcing her to stream.

Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as Amouranth, is one of the most popular streamers in the world.

The 28-year-old has gained a following of over five million people on the live streaming service Twitch, and often streams on the platform for up to 12 hours a day playing video games or simply chatting to her audience during her signature "hot tub" streams. (Hot tub streamers are Twitch streamers who broadcast from an inflatable pool or spa.)

The content creator also has one of the biggest followings on OnlyFans, earning over $1.5 million on the adult website each month.

Since joining Twitch in 2016, Amouranth has maintained that she is single.

But during a live Twitch stream on Sunday, the content creator revealed that she is married, accusing her husband of emotional abuse.

She also alleged he controls their finances, forces her to stream for hours on end, and threatened to kill her dogs.

In a clip circulating online, Amouranth questioned her husband in a phone call, asking him: "Why did you say you were going to kill my dog?"

After her husband became irate and began hurling obscenities, she responded: "What are you saying? You just said you were going to kill my dogs if I didn't do a 24-hour stream."

In another clip, Amouranth shared that her husband wouldn't allow her to tell her audience about their marital status because it would "ruin the business model" of her online persona. (Amouranth makes at least $130,000 every month from viewer donations on Twitch.)

"You want me to tell them that I'm single, it's about to be true," she said.

"The therapist even told him that it's a form of emotional abuse and that I'm basically living in a fancy prison."

The 28-year-old also claimed that all of her accounts have two factor authentication connected to her husband's number and that he has threatened to "burn" all of her money.

She also shared text messages to the camera where her husband threatened to send her horse to be killed, and threatened to donate her money to various organisations and take most of her earnings.

"[He] keeps you there with the fear and the threats, and then he's nice again and says everything is going to be okay," she said.

On Tuesday, Amouranth returned to Twitch for the first time, telling her audience that she has access to her accounts again and her husband is no longer staying at their house.

"He’s getting help," she said, referring to her husband. "And I’m seeking legal and emotional counsel."

She also alleged the abuse had been taking place for years, and that many of her staff knew about the abuse but did nothing.

While Amouranth has not shared her husband's identity, leaked marriage certificates indicate that she was married to a man named Nick Lee.

However, Amouranth has not confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked certificate.

In her returning video on Tuesday, the streamer thanked her audience for their support.

"I didn’t think that many people would give a sh*, to be honest, it’s kind of crazy," she said.

She also shared that she's looking forward to being able to "have friends again", get more than three hours sleep, watch TV, and wear clothes as she "doesn't have to show cleavage [on stream] every day".

"I'm positive about the future, I'm happy that I'm free. I'm glad the dogs are okay," she said.

"[I'm going] to take some time to process things, spend some time with my animals, and feel like a human again."

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



Feature Image: Twitch.