Mum-of three Amira Moghnieh died on Wednesday night. A man has been charged with murder.

Content warning: This story deals with domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Mother-of-three Amira Moghnieh was allegedly murdered in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to a home in Bexley, in Sydney's south just before 6pm on Wednesday, following reports a woman was unresponsive.

Paramedics attended to the 30-year-old, but she died at the scene.

Amira, who reportedly has three children aged between six and two, worked as an aged care worker in Bankstown and had been an aspiring graphic artist.

Image: 7News. Image: 7News. Police arrested a 39-year-old man at the home and took him to Kogarah Police Station where they charged him with murder.

Police will allege the man was known to the woman.

The man faced court on Thursday where he didn't apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He is set to face court again next month.

More to come.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: 7News.