Amber Heard gets the last laugh against Barnaby Joyce with excellent message.

Remember that cringe-worthy not-at-all-authentic video apology Amber Heard and then-partner Johnny Depp were forced to make over illegally bringing their dogs into Australia?

Well, Heard certainly hasn’t.

That’s why when she learned the man responsible for her public humiliation, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, was now in a spot of bother with the law himself she pounced on her opportunity to get the last laugh.

In case you haven’t been paying attention to Australian politics lately, the Nationals leader has just discovered he’s a New Zealand citizen – which as Greens Senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters find out last month – makes you ineligible to serve as an Australian member of parliament. Although, so far, Joyce has refused to step down.

On Tuesday, a gleeful Heard sent out two biting and sarcastic Tweets, using the politician’s own words against him and joking she’ll be sending him a box of New Zealand’s iconic fruit as comfort.

Joyce famously took issue with Heard and Depp seemingly flouting Australian biosecurity laws when they flew in and failed to declare their dogs, Boo and Pistol, to the Gold Coast on a private jet in May 2015.

“Mr Depp has to either take his dogs back to California or we are going to have to euthanise them. He’s now got about 50 hours left to remove the dogs,” the then-agriculture minister told reporters at the time.

The dogs were not put down, thankfully. But a bitter feud was started between the celebrity duo and the politician.

Heard escaped with no conviction, but was fined $1,000 and given a one-month good-behaviour bond, after she pleaded guilty to falsifying the documents. She and Depp were later forced to make a wholly-unconvincing apology video for the federal government, which Joyce then shared on his social media accounts.

“I am truly sorry that Pistol and Boo were not declared. Protecting Australia is important,” Heard said in the video.

The actress didn’t seem sorry then, and we’re betting she’s not sorry now.

