Amber Heard has confirmed her new relationship in a very public way.

After months of speculation, actress Amber Heard and billionaire inventor Elon Musk have confirmed their relationship status after Musk posted a photo of themselves together to Instagram on Sunday.

In the image, a kiss mark in the same shade of Heard’s lipstick appears on Musk’s right cheek.

Heard also shared a similar image to her Snapchat account shortly after, captioning it, “Cheeky.”

Earlier in the day, the 31-year-old Rum Diaries actress and the 45-year-old Telsa architect – who are currently in Australia together – were pictured walking hand in hand and going ziplining together.

And though their romance may be newly confirmed, Musk is said to have been chasing Heard for a number of years, originally asking a mutual friend to set him up with her in 2013 when she was still married to actor Johnny Depp.

The visit Down Under is the first time Heard has returned to Australia since her infamous trip with Depp, in which the actors were forced to formally apologise to the Australian people for not following quarantine procedures when bringing their dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country.

Musk has previously been married three times, first to author Justine Wilson, and twice to actress Talulah Riley. He has six sons from the two marriages.

Congratulations, guys. We hope you're very happy together.